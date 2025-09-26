Avatar Fans Are Debating One Moment In Fire And Ash’s New Trailer, And It’s Getting Pretty Heated
Talk about fire and ash!
The fall season is just getting started, but Hollywood is already gearing up for the 2025 movie releases coming out during the holidays. 20th Century Studios just put out a brand new trailer for the third Avatar movie on Thursday morning, and one scene from the trailer has fans talking about the rules of the humans and Na’vi.
In the latest look at Avatar: Fire and Ash, a major arc is teased for one of the human characters in the franchise. As the new trailer shows, Jack Champion’s Spider, who is the son of Colonel Miles Quaritch and was adopted by Jake and Neytiri, obtains the ability to breathe on Pandora without a breathing device. In one moment, it also appears that he becomes able to link to creatures of the alien planet. Check out the screenshots shared on Twitter that has the internet talking:
In the trailer, there’s a moment where we see Spider sleeping as some glowing strands start to enter his body. Then in subsequent scenes, he’s able to breathe on Pandora without the use of the breathing device he used in the prior film to stay alive. Jake poses the question: “What if a human being on Earth could live here on Earth without a mask?” as it cuts to another moment where Spider looks a-OK traversing the planet without a breathing device.
It’s a development in Avatar: Fire And Ash that seems to rock the boat and threaten the livelihood of the Na’vi. About one minute and 30 seconds into it, you can see Spider connecting Na’vi strands of his hair in order to bond with one of the creatures. Upon the reveal, a lot of fans are not happy about it, questioning how it could even occur, such as this X note:
As people are pointing out, theoretically there’s no way human hair would be able to interact with species the way Na’vi do because they are just completely different species. Here’s one that makes light of things on, also on X:
While the previous Avatar: Fire And Ash teaser didn’t have a lot to say about the storyline, instead focusing rather on the visuals, practical action scenes, emotions of the movie and its new villain character, this one gets more into the nitty gritty of what the heroes may be up against this time. As another confused X user shared:
These reactions aren’t to say everyone is not in for the ride. A bunch of fans also showed excitement for this new development in the world of Pandora, but a lot more people seemed to be heated about how Spider can have a Na’vi ability if he is distinctly human. Here’s one more X reaction:
I think we're clearly missing some context. We’ll likely have to wait and find out when the new movie hits theaters on December 19. Until then, you can check out the two previous films with a Disney+ subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
