Avatar Fans Are Debating One Moment In Fire And Ash’s New Trailer, And It’s Getting Pretty Heated

The fall season is just getting started, but Hollywood is already gearing up for the 2025 movie releases coming out during the holidays. 20th Century Studios just put out a brand new trailer for the third Avatar movie on Thursday morning, and one scene from the trailer has fans talking about the rules of the humans and Na’vi.

In the latest look at Avatar: Fire and Ash, a major arc is teased for one of the human characters in the franchise. As the new trailer shows, Jack Champion’s Spider, who is the son of Colonel Miles Quaritch and was adopted by Jake and Neytiri, obtains the ability to breathe on Pandora without a breathing device. In one moment, it also appears that he becomes able to link to creatures of the alien planet. Check out the screenshots shared on Twitter that has the internet talking:

In the trailer, there’s a moment where we see Spider sleeping as some glowing strands start to enter his body. Then in subsequent scenes, he’s able to breathe on Pandora without the use of the breathing device he used in the prior film to stay alive. Jake poses the question: “What if a human being on Earth could live here on Earth without a mask?” as it cuts to another moment where Spider looks a-OK traversing the planet without a breathing device.

It’s a development in Avatar: Fire And Ash that seems to rock the boat and threaten the livelihood of the Na’vi. About one minute and 30 seconds into it, you can see Spider connecting Na’vi strands of his hair in order to bond with one of the creatures. Upon the reveal, a lot of fans are not happy about it, questioning how it could even occur, such as this X note:

even in avatar lore, it shouldn't be possible. human hair doesn't do that. it's dead.

As people are pointing out, theoretically there’s no way human hair would be able to interact with species the way Na’vi do because they are just completely different species. Here’s one that makes light of things on, also on X :

lol what in the hdmi to usb c adapter is going on here

While the previous Avatar: Fire And Ash teaser didn’t have a lot to say about the storyline, instead focusing rather on the visuals, practical action scenes , emotions of the movie and its new villain character , this one gets more into the nitty gritty of what the heroes may be up against this time. As another confused X user shared:

HOW??? He's a human, just born *on* Pandora. The breathing thing I can *kinda* get behind, but to manifest similar physiology as the Na'avi? What exactly in the environment is influencing that, and why hasn't that happened to the other humans like Norm or Max??

These reactions aren’t to say everyone is not in for the ride. A bunch of fans also showed excitement for this new development in the world of Pandora, but a lot more people seemed to be heated about how Spider can have a Na’vi ability if he is distinctly human. Here’s one more X reaction:

If he’s human how the fuck he got them tentacles in his hair??