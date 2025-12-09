Even Sam Worthington’s Wife Was Confused About Avatar Landing A Box Office Achievement Nomination Before It’s Even Out

James Cameron's movies are known for cutting edge technology, and nowhere is that more obvious than the Avatar films (which are streaming with a Disney+). The science-fiction franchise will once again expand with the threequel Fire and Ash, which will further grow the world of Pandora. Surprisingly the title earned a Golden Globe nomination for "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" prior to it even being released. And even Sam Worthington's wife is confused about that timing.

What we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash is limited, but fans are excited to see what comes next for Jake Sully and his family. The blockbuster will hit theaters December 19th, which is why it was so puzzling that it's already gotten a Golden Globe nom, especially since the category is partly about box office performance. The franchise celebrated with a post that you can see below:

A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios) A photo posted by on

The Golden Globes had some notable snubs, as well as some surprise nominations. Chief among them was the nod to James Cameon's third Avatar movie, which hasn't even arrived in theaters yet. Actor Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully in the property, and his wife Lara Worthington posted and deleted a comment (Via Us Weekly) that echoed many people's feelings. It read:

Box office achievement?? The movie isn’t even out yet !!!

Honestly, same. While some critics have been lucky enough to see early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the same can't be said for the general moviegoing audience. The threequel simply hasn't had the chance to make any money at the box office, yet alone enough to warrant this Golden Globe nomination. Did voters give them a nod in advance of its expected money making, or was it in recognition for the spectacle of the upcoming blockbuster? It's unclear, but Worthington's wife isn't the only one questioning this particular nod.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the Avatar franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Lara Worthington seemingly deleted this comment, but not before a few outlets reported on it. But she wasn't the only one questioning this nomination, especially since its tied to box office performance that hasn't even occurred yet. Indeed, the comments section contains some similar sentiments, case in point being:

Box Office achievement? The Movie isn’t out yet. How do we know what the Box Office will be? - war.of.the.cookies

How? - therickyzegeshow

Ummm.... The movie isn't out yet and it's already a nominee for box office achievement - darsakdpk

It’s not out yet…. What if it flops???? - jimtalks

Proof Avatar is an industry plan - hellspawn_jero

Clearly Sam Worthington's wife isn't the only one asking questions here. It remains to be seen exactly how Avatar 3 performs at the box office, and if we end up seeing James Cameron's fourth and fifth installments as originally planned. While the original Avatar was the highest grossing movie of all time, only time will tell if Fire and Ash is able to live up to those expectations.

All will be revealed when Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see if its able to make enough money to justify its Golden Globe nomination.