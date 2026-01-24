Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Varang Actress Explains Why She Had ‘A Lot Of Sleepless Nights’ After Filming That Spicy Tent Scene

The box office hit that is Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces several new characters to James Cameron’s science fiction franchise, and the one who arguably makes the biggest impression is Varang. As the leader of the Mangkwan clan or “Ash People,” Varang spreads fire and destruction while simultaneously holding on to the trauma that’s befallen her tribe. The character is stunningly portrayed by Oona Chaplin who steals a few scenes. But Chaplin really shines during that tent scene, which left her a bit anxious after she filmed it.

After the well-reviewed Fire and Ash’s release, one particular moment involving Varang and Miles Quaritch went viral. The spicy scene in question happens after Quaritch arrives in Mangkawn territory to suggest they form an alliance. Varang then takes the RDA operative into her tent (or yurt) when she sizes him up by exposing him to a hallucinogen and sensually cuts his body with a knife. That widely discussed moment not only solidifies the pairs’ alliance but also serves as the spark that starts their romantic relationship.

Oona Chaplin is quite passionate about her Avatar character, and that enthusiasm shone through when she appeared on the On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast. During the conversation (which is on YouTube) McCarthy asked Chaplin about the first tim she saw a fully rendered version of her Na’vi alter ego. The actress revealed it was the tent scene and went on to describe what it was like filming it. She also provided insight into why it left her with “a lot of sleepless nights”:

We didn’t do it that many times, and it felt like it just kind of flew by. And I really cared about that scene, because it was [Varang’s] whole reason for being the way that she is, her whole backstory, her whole moment to be able to elicit compassion and understanding from the audience and not just be this two-dimensional. And so I really cared about that scene, and I had a lot of sleepless nights after we shot it, because I was like, ‘I don’t know. It kind of came and went, and I don’t know if I got it, and I don’t know if it was the thing.’

So it would appear Chaplin was anxious over whether she’d actually nailed the scene (which is cool to see in 3D), and I completely understand her feelings. While the tent scene may indeed be flirty and a bit sexy, it also sheds light on Varang’s pain and point and view. Like Chaplin says, this portion of the film is indeed what keeps her character from being a straightforward villain. The Game of Thrones alum then went on to explain how she planned to handle her uncertainty regarding the scene:

I was like, ‘I think I’m just gonna call Jim.’ I’m just going to be like, ‘Okay, can we do that scene again. I’m just gonna do…’ And then I never did, and then we wrapped and I was like, ‘Oh, golly.’ But then I was like, ‘We’re gonna do reshoots.’ So, when we do the reshoots, then I’ll see, and then I’ll maybe ask him to do it again then.

Oona Chaplin didn’t anticipate what happened next, though. She went on to recall how her feelings were soothed due to a cool experience she shared with James Cameron (who fought to keep the tent scene fully intact):

So we go in for a reshoot, and then [I’m like,] ‘I’m just gonna ask him to redo it.’ And then we finish doing the reshoot, and I’m like, ‘Hey, Jim…’ And he’s like, ‘I gotta show you something.’ And he goes, ‘Can you come?’ He was really excited, I’d never seen him like that. He was like, giddy like a kid, you know? And he took me to the cinema that we have in the [studio], and [we] put the 3D glasses on, and he showed me that scene. And it was the first one that he’d like rendered and done the whole CGI bits. He finished that scene, and he was looking at me like, ‘What’d you think?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, it totally worked!’

I agree that the scene really does work, and Oona Chaplin deserves a lot of credit for the gravitas that she brings. While it’s unknown if James Cameron will get to make Avatar 4 and 5, Chaplin has already voiced her hopes for Varang’s future within the future. Count me among those hoping to see the fiery character return to the big screen sometime down the road. In the meantime, check out Fire and Ash in theaters now, and stream the first two movies with a Disney+ subscription.