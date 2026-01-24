Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Varang Actress Explains Why She Had ‘A Lot Of Sleepless Nights’ After Filming That Spicy Tent Scene
I completely understand why she couldn't sleep.
The box office hit that is Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces several new characters to James Cameron’s science fiction franchise, and the one who arguably makes the biggest impression is Varang. As the leader of the Mangkwan clan or “Ash People,” Varang spreads fire and destruction while simultaneously holding on to the trauma that’s befallen her tribe. The character is stunningly portrayed by Oona Chaplin who steals a few scenes. But Chaplin really shines during that tent scene, which left her a bit anxious after she filmed it.
After the well-reviewed Fire and Ash’s release, one particular moment involving Varang and Miles Quaritch went viral. The spicy scene in question happens after Quaritch arrives in Mangkawn territory to suggest they form an alliance. Varang then takes the RDA operative into her tent (or yurt) when she sizes him up by exposing him to a hallucinogen and sensually cuts his body with a knife. That widely discussed moment not only solidifies the pairs’ alliance but also serves as the spark that starts their romantic relationship.
Oona Chaplin is quite passionate about her Avatar character, and that enthusiasm shone through when she appeared on the On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast. During the conversation (which is on YouTube) McCarthy asked Chaplin about the first tim she saw a fully rendered version of her Na’vi alter ego. The actress revealed it was the tent scene and went on to describe what it was like filming it. She also provided insight into why it left her with “a lot of sleepless nights”:
So it would appear Chaplin was anxious over whether she’d actually nailed the scene (which is cool to see in 3D), and I completely understand her feelings. While the tent scene may indeed be flirty and a bit sexy, it also sheds light on Varang’s pain and point and view. Like Chaplin says, this portion of the film is indeed what keeps her character from being a straightforward villain. The Game of Thrones alum then went on to explain how she planned to handle her uncertainty regarding the scene:
Oona Chaplin didn’t anticipate what happened next, though. She went on to recall how her feelings were soothed due to a cool experience she shared with James Cameron (who fought to keep the tent scene fully intact):
I agree that the scene really does work, and Oona Chaplin deserves a lot of credit for the gravitas that she brings. While it’s unknown if James Cameron will get to make Avatar 4 and 5, Chaplin has already voiced her hopes for Varang’s future within the future. Count me among those hoping to see the fiery character return to the big screen sometime down the road. In the meantime, check out Fire and Ash in theaters now, and stream the first two movies with a Disney+ subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
