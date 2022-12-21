Avatar: The Way Of Water: 8 Questions I Have After Watching The Sequel

Avatar: The Way of Water has finally been released in theaters. After more than a decade of waiting, the movie has come out and fans have been loving it . It put up healthy box office numbers for its first week, and is looking to be one of the big successes of the year.

But with the franchise planning to have several movies, fans are bound to have tons of questions after this insane CGI fest that takes us deep into the world of Pandora. So for those who left the theater pondering these same exact thoughts, here are eight questions I had after Avatar: The Way of Water that I’d really like answered.

As you might guess, major Avatar: The Way Of Water spoilers ahead!

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Where Did Quaritch End Up Going?

The biggest surprise in this movie, for me, was that Quaritch became a Na'vi after his death in the first Avatar. I was surprised to see it go in that direction where he was was brought back -- or his memories and personality were -- as a Na'vi after he was killed at the end of the first movie, which made his battle with Jake that much more entertaining.

Near the end of The Way of Water, it looked like he might die again, but then was saved at the last minute. So my main question is where did Quaritch go after Spider saved him? To be honest, I was sort of rooting for him to die (as I’m sure most people were) but when he was brought back to the surface by Spider, we see him fly off after Spider hisses at him in response to Quaritch asking him to come with him.

Where on earth is Quaritch going to go? His team is all but gone, and he’s also wounded. It makes me wonder how his character is going to fit into the next movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

And Will Jake And The Rest Find Out That Spider Saved Him?

I was so upset that, during the Avatar: The Way of Water ending , Spider didn’t reveal that he saved Quaritch. It seems like they're going to save that for of Avatar 3, but the main question is how are Sully and his family going to find out that Spider literally saved that murderous man?

Is Spider going to come clean and tell them straight up that he saved him, or is Quaritch going to show up out of nowhere and surprise the family and Spider will be forced to reveal what happened? I feel like so many problems could arise that could have been avoided if Spider just told the truth, but I guess we don’t get that luxury. It’s going to be intense.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Who Exactly Is Kiri’s Father?

I refuse to believe that Kiri ( performed by Sigourney Weaver ) is just some immaculate conception. I know that in the first movie, it was revealed that Grace had seen the Eywa, who is basically the deity figure of Pandora, but I just don’t think her seeing that is the reason for Kiri’s birth. I think there’s something else behind that.

Granted, I have no clue who could be the father of Kiri, as it's hard to know who else Grace associated with during the time period of the first movie, so who knows? Not entirely sure. Time to theorize for hours on end until Avatar 3 comes around.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

And Why Is Kiri So Different From Her Siblings And The Other Na'vi?

I have a theory that while Kiri is still a normal child who was conceived from the typical Na'vi way of conception, she’s special because of that interaction Grace had with Eywa, where she was instead born with special abilities. I think it could be a reason as to why she’s so different. It’s mentioned throughout the film that she sometimes “hears the heartbeat of Eywa,” so who knows at this point?

But, it’s still so up in the air, and since nothing has been confirmed about why she’s able to stay underwater for so long, or why she can control some of these creatures to do her bidding, all we can do is guess for now and wait for more information.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Was Neytiri Actually Going To Kill Spider?

First off, a huge round of applause for Zoe Saldana , who did an amazing job showing her range in female rage throughout Avatar: The Way of Water and made me love her arc as a vengeful mother towards the end. The entire Avatar: The Way of Water cast was great, but she was outstanding. Still, something stood out to me – was Neytiri actually going to kill Spider?

Half of me wants to say no, because Neytiri knew how much Spider meant to Kiri and the other children, and that killing him would not only harm their relationship but make her no better than Quaritch. But the other half says that she was in such a rage caused by the death of her eldest son that her mentality was almost “an eye for an eye.”

We saw earlier on in the movie that Neytiri isn’t the biggest fan of Spider as a human (despite her literally marrying a former human, but okay, go off, I guess), but would that dislike for him really allow her to kill an innocent child?

Well, he might not seem so innocent to some now, since he saved Quaritch, but I wonder if that moment is going to mean anything in the future.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Does No One Care About Unobtainium Now?

I can’t get over the fact that no one seems to care about Unobtainium now. Literally no one. It’s brought up in the movie that they’re still mining it but the whole entire conflict of the first movie was about that precious resource. Now, it feels so far behind in the world of Pandora where they instead look to take over the whole entire planet.

Does Unobtainium not really matter anymore. What’s the point of having all of that backstory and then having nothing to show for it in the end? I don’t know, it just feels very unfinished where I wanted to see how that storyline adapted over the years.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What Exactly Is Earth’s Endgame With Pandora?

Listen. The universe is freaking huge. It is ever-expanding and the thought alone terrifies me, but thinking on that – what exactly is Earth’s endgame with Pandora?

From what's said in the movie, it seems that their main goal is to take over the planet for humanity since Earth is quickly deteriorating and dying, and sending the people there to try and colonize it is the plan. Pandora is rich in interesting substances and materials, but, like, Earthlings can’t breathe on Pandora. There’s so much they can’t do – and they want to move to this planet?

You’re telling me that they can’t just keep searching the far cosmos for another planet that has oxygen on it? It looks like from the movie that Pandora isn’t that far from Earth. If they had the technology to settle on this planet, why can’t they do another one? There’s probably so many options out there that people could go to and yet, no one is taking advantage because of the materials the planet has.

Everything feels very out of whack. I can’t put my finger on it.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Is Jake Going To Go To War Now?

Avatar: The Way of Water ends with Jake saying that the reef is going to be their new fortress, but does this mean he’s going to go to war? The whole entire point of the film was for him to try and keep his family safe but now it feels like he’s ready to fight some people again.

I know that this is a huge part of the movies, but it feels almost selfish. Jake and his family were accepted into this water tribe and now, I feel like he’s going to be dragging them into a war that is going to do a lot more harm than it does good. I worry about the outcome – but I suppose that makes for good entertainment.