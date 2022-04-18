Awesome Jurassic World Lego Set Gives Us An Early Look at Dominion’s Newest Dino And New Characters Too

These days it’s far from abnormal for the production of officially licensed movie merchandise to give away some elements of a brand new movie . Because making merch needs to start early, before the movie is done, in order to be ready for a film’s release, it has to delve into spoiler territory. It’s happened before, it will happen again, and it has happened, at least to some extent with Jurassic World: Dominion. While there’s a lot we do know about the new movie, a new LEGO set reveals a pair of characters we know very little about, as well as a brand new dinosaur. It’s also a pretty awesome LEGO set.

LEGO always has some of the best toys themed to you favorite movies and on April 17, a host of brand new Jurassic World: Dominion LEGO sets will be released ahead of the brand new movie, and one of them, which looks like a lot of fun to put together and play with, is called the Jurassic World T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout. It includes the two dinos in the title, one we know well, but the atrociraptor is a new one for the franchise. The set also includes a pair of minifigs for characters named Rainn Delacourt and Soyona Santos, whoever they turn out to be.

(Image credit: LEGO)

New sets include:

The atrociraptor is obviously a new breed of raptor, just one new breed of dino we will see in Jurassic World: Dominion . which will likely take the velociraptor to another level of fearsomeness, much like the Indominus Rex did in the first Jurassic World for the classic T. Rex. But these two human characters are the real question. None of the actors that have been formally cast in Jurassic World: Dominion , and had their characters revealed, have these names. Are these the bad guys of the film, or will they work alongside our heroes from the old and new franchises? How will we know how to play with them?

But no matter who these characters are, this LEGO set looks pretty awesome . It’s the largest of the multiple new sets that are being released. And at $80 it’s actually a pretty good deal. It’s a big set which means it will likely take you a few days to actually put the whole thing together, especially if you have a young child as an assistant builder, which is how I usually end up building my LEGO sets.

It means this set can give you several hours of fun in the building. Then, you can knock the building down when the dinosaurs attack, and then you get to build it all over again. You’ll certainly get your money’s worth out of this LEGO set.