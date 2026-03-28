Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd And More Pay Tribute After Back To The Future’s James Tolkan Dies At 94

Over 40 years after its release, Back to the Future remains beloved by fans for many reasons, including incredibly memorable scenes and quotes. Of course, the BTTF cast is collectively one of the major reasons Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 time travel romp (and its two sequels) work so well. Among that ensemble was James Tolkan, who played Principal Strickland (and his ancestor) in the films. Sadly, Tolkan just died at 94 and, now, co-stars like Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd are honoring him.

Tolkan died in New York on Thursday, March 26 in New York. A character actor with various roles under his belt, Tolkan arguably cemented his position within pop culture through his role as Strickland. The character served as the disciplinarian at High Valley High School, both during the 1985 and 1955 eras. After Tolkan’s death, Fox posted to his Instagram stories, sharing a side-by-side featuring still showing their two BTTF characters and a shot of the two actors recreating that moment from the film. Fox also penned an A+ message:

RIP the great James Tolkan. You were definitely no slacker. [Grateful] to know you, act with you, and direct you in Tales from the Crypt. I'll miss you pal.

“Slacker” is a word Strickland uses quite frequently in the films, and I love that Fox uses it in such a fitting way to memorialize Tolkan. Someone else who took the time to pay tribute to the late Serpico star was Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed Emmett "Doc" Brown in the Back to the Future movies. While Lloyd and Tolkan don’t really share screen time in the films, they have long been on the convention circuit alongside their colleagues. Lloyd posted a photo of himself and Tolkan (possibly from a convention) on IG, and shared this caption:

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James, where you’re going…you don’t need roads. Miss you friend.

As per usual with his sweet social media posts, Lloyd knows just what to say. It’s so lovely to see the close bonds that have apparently developed amongst the stars of BTTF over the years. On that note, Lorraine Baines McFly actress Lea Thompson also had some kind words to share about Tolkan after his death. Thompson – who’s known for occasionally dropping fun reunion pics – shared a series of photos on Instagram, which showed her, Tolkan and other co-stars at different events. She also added this sentimental message:

James Tolkan. Oh boy, I loved this man. What a kind,beautiful, wonderful actor and friend. He loved his work, his family, and his fans. We had so many good times with our [Back to the Future] family. Rest in peace, you were never a slacker💔 You were the best.

I’d definitely say that Tolkan was the best when it came to the roles he took on, as he carved out a solid lane for himself by playing interesting supporting roles. His body of work also includes film credits like Top Gun, Masters of the Universe, Love and Death and Dick Tracy. While Tolkan produced strong work across the screen and stage, his performance as Strickland remains my favorite of his roles, and it’s my hope that as people continue to watch Back to the Future, they’ll appreciate his shrewdly funny scenes.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to James Tolkan’s family and friends during this time.