I Can’t Get Over Alan Ruck’s Take On What It Was Like To Reunite With Matthew Broderick 40 Years After Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years since one of the best movies of the ‘80s , Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, premiered. To this day, Ferris is quoted frequently, and the John Hughes movie remains a staple in its stars’ filmographies. So, you can imagine the excitement I felt when I learned that Ferris himself, Matthew Broderick, and Alan Ruck, who played his best friend Cameron, were reuniting for a new movie four decades after they made this iconic comedy.

Now, somewhat shockingly, Ruck and Broderick have not worked together in decades. After Ferris Bueller, they were in the 1998 film Walking to the Waterline, and last year, they each appeared in their own episodes of Elsbeth (however, their paths did not cross there). In short, it’s been a very long time since they’ve collaborated. However, that’s all about to change with The Best is Yet to Come, which should premiere on the 2026 movie schedule . So, with that in mind, I asked the Succession actor what his first day back on set with Broderick was like, and he said:

I think we kind of felt like Rip Van Winkle, like we'd been asleep for 40 years and we woke up and was like, ‘We're still here. We're what? Oh, man, everybody looks different. What happened?’ You know?

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As the legend goes, Rip Van Winkle was asleep for 20 years before he woke up to find that the world had changed. So, when Ruck and Broderick got to work together 40 years after Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, it was wild for them to realize how much had evolved since the last time they collaborated.

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However, while the Ferris Bueller’s cast has grown up, they clicked back into it like no time had passed. Ruck explained what that felt like to me, too, saying:

But, I mean, we're the same guys. He's always made me laugh, you know? That has never changed, and I hope it never does. So it was, again, it was just like we hadn't stopped. It was just like we woke up; it was like, ‘We're still on set? Didn’t we finish this picture?’ That was a lot of fun.

How To Watch Alan Ruck’s Newest Show, Rooster (Image credit: Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO and Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO) Alan Ruck’s latest project is the comedy Rooster, which also stars Steve Carell. The series airs new episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on the 2026 TV schedule, and you can stream them with an HBO Max subscription.

It sounds like this energy will serve the movie they made well, too. The film, which is titled The Best Is Yet to Come, will see Broderick and Ruck play two best friends, per Deadline . However, after a massive misunderstanding, there’s a clock on their relationship. So, they get in a car to go find one of their estranged sons. Along the way, they also cross off some bucket list items.

Considering the two actors played best friends immaculately in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, this feels like the perfect film for them to star in, especially since they’ll once again be playing pals who are trying to make the most of their lives.

The movie will be directed by Jon Turteltaub (who directed While You Were Sleeping and National Treasure) and written by Allan Loeb (who penned Just Go With It and The Space Between Us). Ruck and Broderick will also star in it alongside Sutton Foster, Mary-Louise Parker and Thomas Mann. So, all around, it seems like a good team has formed for this movie.

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