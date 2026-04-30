Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Have Been Spotted In New York Lately, But Will They Attend The Met Gala?

Met Monday is just around the corner, when we’ll see the biggest names in celebrity fashion walk the steps in ensembles that show their interpretation of this year’s theme, “Costume Art.” Timothée Chalamet seems to be taking a break from his busy filming schedule, because he and Kylie Jenner have been spotted around New York City. So will they be making an appearance at the Met Gala?

Timothée Chalamet has been all over the map, it seems, after filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest (set to be released later on the 2026 movie calendar) and hosting poker nights with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles. Most recently, the couple of three years was photographed in New York, as seen below on TikTok, taking in a Knicks game and then grabbing dinner:

@scoophunters Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out for dinner after the Knicks game in NYC. © Scoop Hunter | @amirmeetsNY Send us your wildest celeb scoop 💌 The inbox is open 💌🔥 #thescoopinbox #scoophunters ♬ original sound - scoophunters

The couple was spotted hitting up 4 Charles Prime Rib with Jordyn Woods and her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, after the Knicks won Thursday’s Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

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Will basketball continue to be the primary draw for the Marty Supreme actor, or is the Met Gala also on the itinerary? Is it possible he hasn’t decided yet? Last year, Timothée Chalamet reportedly skipped the annual fundraiser to watch the Knicks play — sending Kylie Jenner to walk the blue carpet solo. If the team can wrap this series with a win on Thursday or Saturday, there’s a chance their Conference Semifinal opener will conflict with the biggest night in fashion once again.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were slightly more forthcoming about their relationship during awards season this year, with the actor even fielding questions about when he might propose to Jenner, while she revealed she wants more children. Whether or not that means we’ll finally see them together at the Met Gala remains to be seen.

Kylie Jenner — and several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially Kim Kardashian — has been a fixture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art event, attending every year since 2016 except for 2021 (the event was canceled in 2020). Strangely enough, 2021 was the only year that Timothée Chalamet attended.

In 2023, the Wonka star may not have been physically with Kylie Jenner as she walked the steps, but he definitely had a hand in her dress, as she wore a red gown with blue lining that was designed by Chalamet’s longtime friend Haider Ackermann.

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I have to think Kylie Jenner will be there this year; her partner’s whereabouts will be the big question going into Met Monday.

The couple has frequently split their time between Los Angeles and New York, and while they’re supposedly not officially living together yet, Timothée Chalamet has reportedly made room for her at his place in the city. She’s done the same for him in L.A. — which probably isn’t hard in her 18,000 square-foot estate in Hidden Hills.

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for these two come May 4, just as we continue to wait for an update on the new season of The Kardashians for the 2026 TV schedule. The first seven seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.