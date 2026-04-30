You Don't Even Need A Tiny Basketball For This Fun, Interactive Space Jam Anniversary Popcorn Bucket

Space Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and AMC is commemorating the occasion with a special screening and a limited-edition popcorn bucket that will help you work on your hoop game. While people may still debate who had the better victory between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, I think it's clear who the GOAT is concerning concessions after seeing these latest offerings from AMC.

The movie, which featured Jordan helping out the Looney Tunes in their battle against the Monstars, is coming back to theaters for one day only on May 20th. To celebrate that, AMC offered a first look at its commemorative popcorn bucket, which resembles an arcade Pop-A-Shot, and a drink container shaped like a basketball. Take a look:

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I fear I'd be too distracted by the chance to shoot my popcorn through the basket and miss out on some of Space Jam's greatest moments, but I have to have it anyway. If I'm being honest, though, I kind of want the drink holder more. Even if I know my daughter might break it by trying to use it as an actual basketball the first chance she gets.

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This Space Jam merchandise release is just the latest in a string of nostalgic popcorn buckets made for movie anniversaries. Another one is being made for Shrek's 25th anniversary, and even The Lord of the Rings got in on the fun. These concession collectibles are starting to be big business for theaters, it seems, and I absolutely love it.

I also have to say that, as someone who traditionally skipped out on anniversary showings of classic movies in theaters, I went to a special screening of Home Alone a while back and absolutely loved it. Before that, I assumed the experience wouldn't be any different than sitting and watching the movie at home, but experiencing it changed my mind.

Not to wax poetic too much about the theater experience, but there is something more enjoyable about watching a movie alongside a group of strangers who are equally invested. The jokes are funnier, and I'm certainly a lot more dialed in on the movie than I would be on my couch with the ability to hit pause. Now, the Pop-A-Shot popcorn bucket may keep me more distracted during Space Jam, but I'll try to make a note not to play with it too much during the actual movie.

As mentioned, Space Jam is headed back to theaters for one day only on May 20th, so mark your calendars to get those concessions and see "The Last Dance" of Michael Jordan's one-off adventure with the Looney Tunes. Plus, the soundtrack is great, and since the movie is so old, I won't feel bad about dancing to it in my seat.