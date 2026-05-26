Battlestar Galactica's Tricia Helfer On Joining OnlyFans: 'In My Do What I Want Phase'

Over the years, we’ve seen many different actors and artists join OnlyFans. From Carmen Electra apparently wearing her ‘90s clothes on OF to Harry Potter’s Lavender Brown actress starting an account , there is a wide variety of celebrities on the platform. Now, Battlestar Galactica’s Tricia Helfer has joined, and she’s explained both why she chose to and what she plans to do on it.

About a month after she soft-launched her OnlyFans account, Helfer spoke to People about her choice. This decision comes on the heels of many other famous folks joining OF over the years. It also comes around the same time the platform has become a big part of the pop culture conversation because of how it's being represented in Euphoria and Margo's Got Money Troubles, both of which are airing on the 2026 TV schedule . So, why did the actress decide to join the platform now? Well, part of it is because she’s trying to “take the stigma off a little bit.” She also said that at this stage in her life, she is going to “do what I want.” Further explaining that point, she said:

At my age, I am in my 'do what I want' phase of life. I'm tired of being told what to do and how to do it. I'm looking at it as something to have fun with and something that I can be in control of.

Considering OnlyFans is known for its sexual content, Helfer did explain that her account will be the “sexier side” of her “brand.” She said she plans to post professional photoshoots, self-shot photos and videos. She also said she’d be doing some livestreamed Q&As.

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Along with a general description of what she’ll post, Helfer provided some examples of what she’s done so far. While she does plan to do bigger and professionally shot content, she also said she keeps things fun and casual:

I'm keeping with my brand — albeit the sexier side of my brand. It'll be a mix of artistic shots with great photographers and pictures and videos of quiet and silly times at home feeding my goats or weeding my garden. I posted a picture [recently] of me out in my garden watering my plants and I had my work boots on, but it was hot outside so I was in a bikini.

OnlyFans does have a reputation for its sexual content. However, that does not bother Helfer. She said she likes to shock, and she also explained that she’s fine with people like her parents seeing this content:

I enjoy shocking a little bit. Would I shock my parents with the images? Probably. But they saw [me in] Playboy, and they appreciated why I had done it. My passion is my job as an actor, and I'm using this platform as an extension of my creative, fun and flirty side.

Along with shooting for Playboy in 2007, Helfer has also been a model for Victoria’s Secret, and she said she has a nude in the Leica Gallery in LA. Speaking specifically about her experience with Playboy, the actress said she got to pick her photographer and had photo approval. She “chose to keep it higher end in keeping with my brand,” and that’s what she wants to do with OnlyFans:

I see OnlyFans as an extension and a modern day growth from those type of press outlets from the past.

Overall, she’s very positive about this choice, and said most people have been “very supportive” of it too. However, she is aware that some might be concerned about it.

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OnlyFans is a double-edged sword when it comes to the benefits and repercussions of the attention people get from it. The Sopranos’ Drea De Matteo has said OnlyFans changed her life, specifically noting that it helped her save her house. Meanwhile, Jessie Cave has said that while it’s helped her financially, she has gotten “unsolicited” messages from people. So, there are pros and cons to being on the platform.

When it comes to the Battlestar Galactica star’s content, she said people don’t need to be worried about her. She’s “in control of it” and said she does not have to post anything she doesn’t want to.

In the end, Helfer seems excited about the opportunity and its potential (as she plans to donate some of her profits to animal charities), and she is going to use it as an “extension of [her] creative, fun and flirty side.”