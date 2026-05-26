Battlestar Galactica's Tricia Helfer On Joining OnlyFans: 'In My Do What I Want Phase'
The actress got real about her choice.
Over the years, we’ve seen many different actors and artists join OnlyFans. From Carmen Electra apparently wearing her ‘90s clothes on OF to Harry Potter’s Lavender Brown actress starting an account, there is a wide variety of celebrities on the platform. Now, Battlestar Galactica’s Tricia Helfer has joined, and she’s explained both why she chose to and what she plans to do on it.
About a month after she soft-launched her OnlyFans account, Helfer spoke to People about her choice. This decision comes on the heels of many other famous folks joining OF over the years. It also comes around the same time the platform has become a big part of the pop culture conversation because of how it's being represented in Euphoria and Margo's Got Money Troubles, both of which are airing on the 2026 TV schedule. So, why did the actress decide to join the platform now? Well, part of it is because she’s trying to “take the stigma off a little bit.” She also said that at this stage in her life, she is going to “do what I want.” Further explaining that point, she said:
Considering OnlyFans is known for its sexual content, Helfer did explain that her account will be the “sexier side” of her “brand.” She said she plans to post professional photoshoots, self-shot photos and videos. She also said she’d be doing some livestreamed Q&As.
Along with a general description of what she’ll post, Helfer provided some examples of what she’s done so far. While she does plan to do bigger and professionally shot content, she also said she keeps things fun and casual:
OnlyFans does have a reputation for its sexual content. However, that does not bother Helfer. She said she likes to shock, and she also explained that she’s fine with people like her parents seeing this content:
Along with shooting for Playboy in 2007, Helfer has also been a model for Victoria’s Secret, and she said she has a nude in the Leica Gallery in LA. Speaking specifically about her experience with Playboy, the actress said she got to pick her photographer and had photo approval. She “chose to keep it higher end in keeping with my brand,” and that’s what she wants to do with OnlyFans:
Overall, she’s very positive about this choice, and said most people have been “very supportive” of it too. However, she is aware that some might be concerned about it.
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OnlyFans is a double-edged sword when it comes to the benefits and repercussions of the attention people get from it. The Sopranos’ Drea De Matteo has said OnlyFans changed her life, specifically noting that it helped her save her house. Meanwhile, Jessie Cave has said that while it’s helped her financially, she has gotten “unsolicited” messages from people. So, there are pros and cons to being on the platform.
When it comes to the Battlestar Galactica star’s content, she said people don’t need to be worried about her. She’s “in control of it” and said she does not have to post anything she doesn’t want to.
In the end, Helfer seems excited about the opportunity and its potential (as she plans to donate some of her profits to animal charities), and she is going to use it as an “extension of [her] creative, fun and flirty side.”
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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