Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni Got Asked The 'Most Controversial' Star Wars Question (But I Dig Their Answers)
Points were made.
Generations of moviegoers have grown up on the Star Wars movies, as well as the live-action shows that have been released for those with a Disney+ subscription. After years away, the franchise is back on the big screen thanks to The Mandalorian and Grogu hitting theaters, coming from the minds of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. And those two filmmaker recently debated one of the biggest questions in the galaxy: which order should one watch the Skywalker Saga in?
Favreau and Filoni are Star Wars super fans, who are responsible or bringing together the wildly popular Mandalorian franchise. In an interview with Collider about their new movie, the pair of filmmakers were asked to settle the debate: should Star Wars be watched chronologically or in the order they were released? Favreau weighed in first, with the Elf director saying:
Some points were made. In addition being able to see how technology advanced, watching the Star Wars movies in the order they hit theaters also allows for its story to play out the way that George Lucas originally intended. We first meet Darth Vader as the villain of the 4-6, before the prequel trilogy shows how Anakin Skywalker went from a Force Sensitive young boy to the terror of the galaxy. This was the way many of us longterm fans watched the story play out, and Jon Favreau appears to be a bit of a purist in this regard.
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In the same interview, Dave Filoni also shared his two cents about the ongoing Star Wars debate. In his words:
Another solid point. Star Wars is an embarrassment of riches, and there's something positive to take out of watching the Skywalker Saga in both chronological and release date order. As Filoni put it, it's basically a win-win situation.
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While fans might continue debating this "controversial" question, there likely isn't one definitive answer. As Filoni pointed out, both watch orders have something to offer, and there's no "bad" way to watch the Skywalker Saga. It's just a matter of preference for whoever is pushing play.
The Mandalorian and Grogu is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. The movie wasn't super connected to the overall franchise, and it should be interesting to see if Starfighter follows suit.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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