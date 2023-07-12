Bam Margera Claims He’s Sober, Wants To See His Kid Again
Bam Margera has been having a custody battle with his ex, and reportedly hasn't seen his son for months.
The first episode of Jackass premiered back in 2000, so the motley crew of prankers and TV personalities have been entertaining audiences for over two decades. They’ve by and large stayed in the pop culture landscape, with Jackass Forever hitting theaters just last year. But one member of the crew, Bam Margera, has had a number of very public struggles recently. Although now Bam is claiming he’s sober, and wants to see his kid again.
Over the past few years Bam Margera has had a number of shake ups and arrests, as well as substance abuse issues. Bam's been in and out of rehab facilities, and has been in a legal battle with his wife Nikki Boyd. Bam recently spoke to TMZ outside a court in downtown L.A., where Bam shared his perspective on that custody issue. As he told the publication:
There you have it. Bam Margera claims that he’s doing much better, and seems desperate to reunite with his son Phoenix after months of having no contact. But his ex seems to be preventing that, much to his dismay. As such, the situation will likely resolve itself in court. Margera’s lawyer was with him as he spoke to TMZ, echoing many of his sentiments.
The lack of contact between Bam and his son seemingly is related to his public intoxication arrest back in March. Details about that incident began trickling out, revealing that Phoenix was reportedly present when the incident and Margera’s arrest occurred. Since then Lamar Odom offered to help the Jackass icon’s recovery via one of his treatment centers. And it sounds like he did just that, as Bam shared with TMZ:
While Bam seemingly isn’t attending an in-patient facility, he claims that having sober people around him has helped him stay on the right track. He certainly seemed coherent in the video provided by TMZ, which will likely be a relief for his generations of fans. But if/when he’ll be able to see his kid remains to be seen.
Jackass Forever is streaming on Paramount+, although Bam Margera only appears briefly. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley