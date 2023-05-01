After Lamar Odom Said Bam Margera Should Go To His Rehab Center, The Jackass Star Reached Out

The Jackass crew have been public figures for two decades now, and continue to be part of the pop culture landscape thanks to projects like Jackass Forever. Unfortunately, Bam Margera has been making plenty of headlines on his own thanks to various legal shakeups and a public battle with addiction. After his most recent arrest in Pennsylvania, Lamar Odom offered him a bed in one of his rehab centers. Bam has been posting non-stop on social media lately, and he eventually reached out about that offer. Here's the latest.

After being missing for a few days, Bam Margera turned himself into the authorities and was charged related to a conflict with his brother. Since then the skateboarder/ TV personality has been defending himself on social media, taking aim at a number of his family members in the process. While on Instagram Story (via TMZ), he addressed Odom's offer, saying:

Lamar Odom I just heard you message, and yes I want your help.

Well, that might be a hopeful update. But it's also difficult to discern Margera's tone in this clip; is he serious about getting treatment or was this a facetious way for him to address the headlines? Only time will tell but smart money says fans are going to be paying close attention to his social media for the foreseeable future.

Of course, Lamar Odom knows what it's like to face your demons as a public figure. On top of being an NBA alum, Odom's relationship with Khloe Kardashian put countless eyes on him. Perhaps it's for this reason that he offered to help out Margera, saying:

If his problem is alcohol and drugs I would reach out my hand to him and give him a bed in my facility– my wellness center.

As previously mentioned, Margera recently made headlines for fleeing into the woods seemingly to avoid the cops in Pennsylvania. During that time where he was MIA, Bam's mother issued a statement, while his brother alleged he was using crystal meth. He eventually turned himself in, but it looks like there's a ton of interpersonal strife within the family that fans got to know during Viva La Bam.

For his part, Bam has denied the various reports made by his brother about meth use and their confrontation. He seems confident that his lawyers will ultimately resolve the situation. As a reminder, you can see his post that revealed he was no longer missing.

A post shared by Bam Margera (@captiancreamstain) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Part of the reason why there was so much concern over Bam was presumably because of the various controversies he'd had recently. That includes another time Margera was missing after escaping rehab. And since he's also had health struggles and was even pronounced dead last year, the generations of Jackass fans got worried.

On top of his issues with his blood relatives, Margera has also had feuds with his Jackass co-stars. On top of the legal battle that surrounded him being dropped from Jackass Forever, Bam challenged Johnny Knoxville to a fight.

We'll just have to see how Margera's ongoing legal situations shake up. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.