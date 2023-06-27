Jackass’ Bam Margera Is Reportedly Heading To Vegas After Leaving Rehab Early But Apparently Carved Out Time To Diss Johnny Knoxville (Again)

Bam Margera has been making headlines frequently as of late due to his continued personal problems. The Jackass co-founder has been dealing with sobriety and alleged addiction issues and been entangled in a legal dispute with his former partner, Nicole Boyd. The former stuntman was recently admitted to a rehab center owned by Lamar Odom after being invited by the former athlete. Margera was later said to be making progress with detoxing and easing the bad blood with Boyd . However, reportedly left early in order to take a trip to Las Vegas . While it seemed that Margera was eager to make his way to “Sin City,” he apparently carved out a little time to diss former co-star Johnny Knoxville again.

Evidently, the 43-year-old media personality was recently in a studio, where he was recording an explicit tune. The track in question revolved around his (seemingly one-sided) beef with Johnny Knoxville. Music producer ZVBBV was the one who shared footage of the MTV alum in the studio recording the apparent diss track. The producer’s video post was shared to his Instagram story (and captured by UNILAD ). A caption also appears at the beginning of the clip and simply says, “Bam Margera going crazy.”

While the post was still live, a number of fans weighed in on it, expressing concern for the Viva La Bam alum’s mental health, as mentioned by UNILAD . The site quoted one user from Reddit, who said “honestly breaks my heart to see this.” And another stated that “he needs better friends.” A third person provided even more detailed thoughts aimed at ZVBBV. The social media user said “hopefully you don't take advantage of this dude and let those around him take advantage him.” In response, the music producer said:

We're absolutely not. We thought it would be fun to have him try something sober and that he doesn't do regularly.

The father of one may be known primarily for being a reality TV star, skateboarder and filmmaker, some may not be aware of the fact that he also has some musical experience. He’s directed videos for a number of bands, and he also founded the short-lived Filthy Note Records label. He’s also played a couple of instruments in his time, specifically guitar and keyboard, the latter of which he played for the novelty band Gnarkill.

While it’s admittedly rare that you’ll find Bam Margera in a studio recording fresh tracks, it’s become somewhat more common to see him beefing with Johnny Knoxville. Margera and Knoxville were entangled in a legal battle involving the latter’s exclusion from Jackass Forever back in 2021. Margera was reportedly dropped after testing positive for taking Adderall and ultimately filed a lawsuit against his former cohorts. Ultimately, said case was settled by the spring of 2022. Since then though, Margera has continued to call out Knoxville, even daring him to a fight in a video posted to social media months ago.

Many have been concerned about Bam Margera’s well being during this time, including his family, fans and some fellow Jackass alums. What ends up happening with his trip to Vegas remains to be seen. One would hope that the excursion won’t lead to any negative consequences for him or his entourage.