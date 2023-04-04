Bam Margera Calls Out Fellow Jackass Alum Johnny Knoxville With Fight Challenge Amidst Sobriety Struggles: 'Let’s Go'

It’s no secret that Bam Margera has had issues with his fellow Jackass alums for some time now. The skateboarder and former MTV star was engaged in a legal battle with Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and more in regard to his exclusion from Jackass Forever. Ultimately, Margera settled the case and, amid his continued sobriety struggles, he subsequently seemed to be at peace over no longer being a part of the franchise. However, in a new post shared to social media, the media personality called out Knoxville, challenging him to a fight. And it sounds like he’s really ready for them to “go” at it in the ring.

The video in question was shared on Instagram and saw Bam Margera talking about a “death waiver” that Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine allegedly required him to sign. The 43-year-old alleged that he was required to take 18 different medications, which he says turned him into a “zombie.” He also claimed that they affected his sexual performance and led to weight gain among other things. From there, Margera called out his former collaborators, saying that Tremaine is too much of a “pussy” to fight him, though he believes that Knoxville would if dared:

Knoxville, he said if I double dog dare anything, he’ll do it. So Knoxville, I double dog dare you to get in the ring with me without any boxing gloves, so I can ring, ring, ring, 1-2-3, let’s go, I fuck you up. Let’s go, pussy.

Bam Margera was let go from Jackass Forever after reportedly testing positive for having taken Adderall. He later decided to move forward with a lawsuit against the creative team in 2021 over compensation for the work he did complete on the movie. He also sought to take them to court over his role in crafting the long-running TV/movie franchise. The case would eventually be settled around the spring of 2022.

After the case's conclusion, the star stated that he was on the “road to recovery” and eventually checked into a wellness facility. Unfortunately, he’s since dropped in and out of rehab and has seen setbacks when it comes to remaining sober. In December, he was also hospitalized and put on a ventilator after dealing with a serious case of COVID. Just a few weeks ago, he was also arrested for public intoxication and his son was apparently present at the time.

Some have sought to offer support to Bam Margera during this time, including his longtime friend and co-star Steve-O. The reality TV star, who’s had his share of struggles in the past, tried to help Margera remain sober by having him tag along on his tour. His efforts seemed to be unsuccessful sadly, as Steve-O posted (and deleted) an emotional appeal to Margera on social media.

As of this writing, neither Johnny Knoxville nor Jeff Tremaine have responded to this latest message. Chances are they may not opt to respond, given Bam Margera’s mention of the request has legal implications. Plus, the two are more than likely aware of their former co-star’s personal struggles. One hopes that Margera will get the assistance he needs as he continues to navigate his personal challenges.