Steve-O Took Bam Margera On Tour, But Now Bam’s Taking Shots At The Jackass Guys In New Song

Bam Margera isn’t exactly chummy with his cohorts from Jackass these days. The 43-year-old stuntman and skateboarder seems to have mostly distanced himself from his longtime co-stars amid continued legal and health issues. Margera has been open about his problems with former colleague Johnny Knoxville . Meanwhile, fellow franchise vet Steve-O tried to extend some help to his troubled buddy by bringing him on tour. Despite making that kind gesture though, he wasn’t excluded when Margera took shots at the cast in a new song.

In June, social media posts surfaced, which showed Bam Margera dissing Johnny Knoxville while recording a track in a studio. It now seems that a song has been formally released and, while it doesn’t appear to be the exact tune that Margera was prepping, it’s no less explicit. The famed skateboarder teamed up with hip hop artists Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel to produce the new single after reportedly meeting up with them in Los Angeles. This track, titled “Feels Like Bam,” calls out a number of the famed franchise’s alums, including Knoxville, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña and Jeff Tremaine. Even the cover created for the song parodies the MTV series. You can see in the Instagram post below:

A post shared by lil golo (@lilgol0) A photo posted by on

TMZ offered up an exclusive first look at the music video for the song, in which one can hear the Viva La Bam star’s jabs at his former collaborators. The footage also shows him engaging in PDA with his alleged new girlfriend among other acts. Through the lyrics, the entertainer challenges the Dukes of Hazzard alum to a fight and implores him to “step in the ring, pussy.” On top of that, he accuses the actor of revving up a motorcycle in his house on one occasion. He later calls out Jeff Tremaine, referring to him as a “greedy, fat fucking pussy” who “made us sign a contract that everyone can get hurt except him.” The father of one also says, “I love Steve-O big time” but criticized his skateboarding skills. To put a stamp on his feelings, the amateur rapper said, “man, fuck ‘em all.”

Bam Margera’s new song furthers the idea that his co-stars ruined his career due to their extreme antics on and off camera. That hasn’t been the main source of bad blood amongst the group during the past few years, however. In 2021, it was revealed that Margera had been dropped from 2022’s Jackass Forever after testing positive for Adderall. Margera filed suit against the creative team, including Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine. The case was eventually settled in the spring of 2022, though Margera has continuously called out the cast and crew in the aftermath.

He actually challenged Johnny Knoxville to a fight months ago in an Instagram video that went viral. The Bam's Unholy Union’s star said at the time that he wanted to get in the ring with the Reboot alum so that he could “ring, ring, ring, 1-2-3, let’s go, I fuck you up.” Knoxville never publicly responded to the clip and as of right now, has not weighed in on the music video, either.

Steve-O – whose real name is Stephen Glover – has expressed a considerable amount of concern for his longtime friend, which is why he aimed to help with his sobriety by bringing him on his Bucket List Tour. While the arrangement seemed to work for a while, the Bam's World Domination star eventually broke off. He later shared a social media post, which prompted Glover to post (and later delete) an emotional response . He shared several sobering sentiments, but the tone of the message can be summed up with one unfortunate declaration, “You’re dying, brother.”