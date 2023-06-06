Bam Margera’s Brother Addresses What’s Next For Jackass Star After He Was Placed On Psychiatric Hold

Bam Margera , the embattled founding member of Jackass , continues to make headlines due to his ongoing personal and legal issues. In regard to the former, the star had been sharing concerning social media posts, while his family was simultaneously unable to locate him. Margera’s brother, Jess, eventually reached out to fans to ask for their help finding him and, earlier this week, authorities caught up with him in Los Angeles. As it stands, Bam is under a psychiatric hold due to exhibiting erratic behavior, which allegedly included suicide threats. Now, Jess has provided an update on what might lie ahead for the reality TV veteran when he’s no longer 5150’d.

Sources have said that the 43-year-old father of one is currently staying in a rehabilitation facility, though it’s unclear if he’s actually receiving treatment at this time. He could receive assistance soon, however, based on the comments that Jess Margera shared with Page Six . The CKY drummer explained that his younger sibling might be moving to another rehab facility, and it just happens to be run by a certain former athlete:

[Police] found him, and I believe he is going to Lamar Odom’s new treatment facility. Or at least they’re trying.

Lamar Odom recently invested in three rehab centers located in Lemon Grove, El Cajon and San Diego. This is an investment that apparently means a lot to the former basketball player, as he himself has battled addiction. In 2013, he was arrested for driving while under the influence and, in 2015, the two-time NBA champion nearly died from a drug overdose. So having now moved past his hang-ups, Odom seems set on giving back and helping others who are in the position he was once in.

This marks the second time that Bam Margera has been mentioned in the same breath as the Los Angeles Lakers veteran. Margera was offered a bed at his new facility, with the former husband of Khloé Kardashian saying that he would “reach out [his] hand” to the stuntman at this time. Margera reached back out to him and said that he does want “help,” though he didn’t admit himself to the center after that.

The star has had various stints in rehab over the past few years and, in some cases, he even departed the locations of his own accord and was dubbed missing. Just about every time that happened, he was eventually found and returned to said facility . It can’t be said for sure if he'll indeed take up residence at one of Lamar Odom’s wellness centers. However, there may not be too many options on the table, as Jess Margera says his brother doesn’t want to go to the Betty Ford clinic because staffers allegedly “yelled at him for smoking.”

Bam Margera’s family and friends have shown a considerable amount of concern for him during this time. His mother, April, spoke out while he was missing and stated that his loved ones wanted to help him and not hurt him. Jess has also been candid about his brother’s alleged meth addiction , which has apparently left him “unrecognizable” and unpredictable.

It’s honestly hard to see the famed media personality go through so much. And regardless of whether he ends up at one of Lamar Odom’s facilities or another, let’s just hope that he’s able to receive the help he truly needs.