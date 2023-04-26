Bam Margera's Brother Tweets About Alleged Meth Addiction

Former Jackass and Viva La Bam star Bam Margera has been making headlines in the new year for reasons ranging from his troubles with the law to his struggles with sobriety to even a face tattoo, but his current situation has had his family members speaking out. Just one day after his mother, April Margera, spoke about wanting to help her son, his brother Jess is tweeting about Bam's meth addiction.

Bam Margera is currently wanted in the state of Pennsylvania after fleeing into the woods, reportedly to avoid authorities. The police were called on the skateboarder after Jess Margera claimed that his brother threatened, harassed, and assaulted him. Based on what Jess posted in his tweets on April 26, he seems more concerned for Bam's safety and the safety of those with him than about what he himself went through.

In a Twitter response to a fan sending love and well-wishes, Jess Margera wrote:

I appreciate it man, I’m trying to stay positive. Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking.

Jess Margera's tweet provides a firsthand account of what his brother has gone through due to his meth addiction, including "hallucinating." At the time of writing, Bam Margera has been missing for multiple days after reportedly fleeing into the woods on Sunday, April 23. The incident happened after his loved ones tried to stage an intervention.

And according to Jess Margera, the situation may not be dangerous for just his brother, as he shared on Twitter that Bam isn't alone on the run. Jess stated that Bam's girlfriend and her young daughter are with him as well, writing:

His gf has her phone, I’m obviously very worried about bam but I’m extremely worried about that there is an 8 yr old child w them. I can’t even imagine the environment in that car right now. I hope she’s okay she is the sweetest kid, she doesn’t deserve this unnecessary trauma

Jess Margera is evidently concerned for the 8-year-old daughter of Bam's girlfriend as well as his brother. On Twitter, a fan responded to this tweet by saying that they thought the girl had been left with April Margera, to which Jess responded that "pretty much most of the reporting has been inaccurate" and "Unfortunately that's a normal thing now."

Given that the whole Twitter thread started after Jess Margera expressed his frustration that the authorities haven't been able to track his brother's girlfriend's phone, it's appears that the family is in a difficult position while waiting for news.

Jess hasn't shared any further updates at this point, but hopefully the Margera family will get some good news sooner rather than later. This isn't the first time that the Jackass alum has been missing, after he left rehab back in 2022. For now, it's just a matter of waiting for further developments.