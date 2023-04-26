Bam Margera's Mother Speaks Out As Police Continue Their Search For The Jackass Star

Former pro skateboarder and Jackass star Brandon “Bam” Margera is currently being pursued by the Pennsylvania state police after he reportedly punched his brother and fled from authorities into the woods Sunday morning. He is currently wanted on charges of simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats. As the search continues for Margera, his mother April Margera has shared her thoughts on her son’s latest run-in with the law.

Bam Margera’s brother Jesse alleged in a police complaint that he was awoken on Sunday to “banging and kicking” on his door by Bam before finding a handwritten note that said "If you even fucking think of calling the police on me I will officially fuck you up.” Then, Jesse found Bam in the kitchen urinating in his sink before he claims Bam punched him in the face. When police arrived, Bam left from the rear of the property on foot into a densely wooded area. In a Tuesday interview with Fox News , their mother said this of the incident:

We all love him so much, and we just want to help him, and we are not against him… We just want to try to get him help.

The former Jackass star has been arrested multiple times recently, between a public intoxication arrest in late March where he was allegedly meeting his ex-wife and his son at a restaurant while drunk. Earlier that month, Margera was also arrested on domestic violence charges after a woman claimed he kicked her , and then he was later kicked out of a Hollywood hotel for similar concerns . Per his mother, he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is currently off his medication. She is hoping he’ll turn a corner, but is worried following the most recent incident leaving Margera missing.

It was previously reported that his loved ones staged an intervention for him after his recent arrest , as Margera has long struggled with addiction and been in and out of rehab. In April Margera’s recent comments, she recalled when he was in rehab in Florida, she and his other family and friends got to see the “sweet” and “generous” side of him, and she is fighting for that part of her son back. As she also shared:

He just needs to settle down and get it straight, and I think it's just hard for him to do without being on his medication and trying to wrangle him. We just want him to get better. I mean, the things that he's doing are not criminal in his mind. He just thinks he's running away from his troubles.

At the time of the interview, April Margera said that she “truly” has no idea where her son could be and is hoping he will call someone or someone will spot him somewhere. For those who might spot him, you can call state police at 610-268-2022. Between Margera’s struggles with substance abuse and mental health, we certainly hope the reality TV star and former pro-skater will get the support and help he needs.