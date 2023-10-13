Barbie And 5 Other Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired By 2023's Biggest Movies

October is almost halfway over, which means it's the perfect time to get serious about those Halloween costumes. There are so many great characters to choose from among 2023's movie releases — almost too many if I’m being honest. However, we're here to help you, and from Barbie to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there's a little something for everyone.

If you’re a Halloween fanatic, there are definitely enough costume ideas here to change it up. Where one to work, one to a party, and then another to trick-or-treat. Even if you don’t have any Halloween plans, there’s no reason why you can’t spend October 31st dressed up. Whether you want to spend hours hand-selecting and making your own costume or purchase a pre-made one, there’s no shortage of 2023 movies to pick from, and we're going to start off with a movie that continues to break records: Barbie.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Everyone’s Going To Be Margot Robbie’s Barbie, But Weird Barbie Deserves Love Too

Move over orange; I think it’s safe to say pink is going to be the new color of Halloween this year. Margot Robbie had over 30 outfit changes in the Barbie movie, so there’s definitely no shortage Barbiecore of looks to choose from. Add that with the commercial appeal of Ken and his tie-dye “I am Kenough” hoodie, and well, you definitely have the most popular couples costume of the year.

But if you’re looking to celebrate your love of the Barbie movie and its details while still being unique, I suggest opting to dress as Weird Barbie. After all, anyone who played with Barbies knows that Weird Barbie is more authentic than the perfect, fresh-out-of-the-box version Robbie plays. Sure, it may take a little more hands-on creativity, but there’s no way to bring Weird Barbie to life wrong. Let your imagination take control!

WDIRARA Women's Plus Size Mesh Puff Sleeve Square Neck Ruffle Hem Solid A Line Short Dress In Hot Pink for $43.99 on Amazon

Bettecos Blonde Weird Costume Wig for Women with 4pcs Facial Graffiti Stickers Blonde wig with Pink Blue Highlights Synthetic Hair Short Crazy Spiky Doll Cosplay Wigs for Adult Halloween Movie Party for $29.99 on Amazon

(Image credit: Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Embrace Your Evil Side With Bowser From The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Sticking with the theme of the biggest movies of the year, I suggest looking at one of the biggest 2023 video game movies, The Super Mario Bros., for inspiration. While Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach have been popular costumes for years now, thanks to the video game franchise, this might be one of the first years that Bowser gets to shine.

What better way to celebrate Bowser and the greatness that is the “Peaches” viral song than to go as the overlooked villain? What’s even better is that there are plenty of costume options available! If you’re planning a Halloween night in but still want to dress up, consider the Boswer onesie. Or, if your child is the one breathing fire to be Bowser, then check out the child versions of the costume below. And if you're feeling sad about not having a Princess Peach to celebrate with, consider walking around with a can of peaches to add some whimsy to your costume!

SAZAC Super Mario Bros - Onesie Jumpsuit Halloween Costume (Bowser) for $139.00 on Amazon

Disguise Bowser Deluxe Boys Costume for $61.98 on Amazon

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Show Off Your Love For A Fan-Favorite Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Rocket Raccoon

There’s no denying that Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was Rocket’s movie. His origin story brought so many of us to tears (and educated even more on the horrors of animal testing), and it just reaffirmed why he's such a beloved character. So, this Halloween is the perfect time to honor the "secret protagonist" of the franchise by dressing up as him.

While there have been handfuls of Rocket Raccoon costumes over the years since the release of the first two movies, now is the first time one can dress up as Captain Rocket. It’s a pretty easy costume to put together, too. A Guardians Captain hoodie is the first piece of the puzzle. Add a raccoon tail, some ears, and some black face paint to your eyes, and you’ve got yourself a Rocket costume.

Unisex Guardians Peter Quil 3D Printed Hoodie Sweatshirt Adult GOTG3 Rocket Groot Cosplay Galaxy Lord Costume Hoodies for $18.99 on Amazon

JUNBOON Faux Fur Tail for Cosplay Halloween Party Costume for $16.95 on Amazon

Cat Fox Wolf Ears Cosplay Long Fur Hair Headband Wolf Animal Anime Halloween Cosplay Costume for Girls for $19.99 on Amazon

BADCOLOR Black Cream-Blendable Face Body Paint Stick for Adults Children Eye Black Softball Football Baseball Sports , Non-Toxic Hypoallergenic for Halloween SFX Makeup Cosplay Joker Costume Parties for $5.99 on Amazon

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Step Into The Role Of A Bard And Become Edgin From Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The critically acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves was one of the first big movie releases of 2023. However, it’s still fresh in so many people’s minds, especially to those fans who were playing the tabletop game long before the movie propelled it into mainstream popularity. While D&D experts might have their own original characters to dress up as, those of us with less of an imagination who still want to join the fun can channel Edgin from the movie.

For the perfect costume, you’ll need a pair of khaki pants, which shouldn’t be too hard to find, but just in case, we’ve got you covered. While any flowy shirt will do, I suggest pairing the pants with a navy Pirate-style shirt and a Steampunk-inspired tailcoat. Of course, no bard goes anywhere without a lute, so make sure you get your hands on one of those to really complete the look! A real one will definitely break the bank, but there are a few cheaper options available.

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Casual Stretch Khaki Pant for $30.10 on Amazon

Karlywindow Men's Medieval Lace Up Pirate Shirts Mercenary Scottish Wide Cuff Shirt Halloween Costume Clothing for $19.99 on Amazon

Crubelon Men's Steampunk Vintage Tailcoat Jacket Gothic Victorian Frock Coat Uniform Halloween Costume for $38.99 on Amazon

Amosfun Chinese Lute Model Vintage Style Pipa Chinese Guitar Model Instrument Prop Traditional National Stringed Instrument for Singing Dancing Random Style for $34.99 on Amazon

(Image credit: Pixar)

Celebrate Your Love Of Pixar By Being Ember From Elemental

While Pixar’s Elemental had a bit of a slow start, the movie ended up doing great at the box office and later even broke a Disney+ record. The heartwarming romantic comedy is not only worth watching if you have an active Disney+ subscription, but it’s the perfect movie to channel for Halloween.

Hot-tempered Ember is such a fun character who has an even more fun style that would make a perfect Halloween costume. Since Ember is made of fire, I suggest purchasing a red or orange morph suit as your first layer -- make sure you ditch the hood, though. It’ll definitely save you a lot of time and energy later when you won’t have to worry about staining your shower with red body paint. Next, add a black and silver dress like the one Ember wears in the movie. Finish off the look with a flame wig, and you’re the perfect Ember! Now, all you need to do is find someone to be Wade.

Full Bodysuit Unisex Spandex Stretch Adult Costume Zentai Disappearing Man Body Suit for $29.99 on Amazon

Elemental Ember Costume Dress Wade Costume Shirt Shorts Set for Adult Fire Water Element Cosplay Halloween Full Set for $45.89 on Amazon

HUNIGIR Flame Costume Wig Pre-Styled Fire Wig Spiky Halloween Cosplay Party Unisex Fun Wig with Wig Cap (Flame) for $20.99 on Amazon

(Image credit: Disney)

Make A Splash As Ariel In the Little Mermaid

Disney Halloween costumes are always all the rage, and with the live-action Disney movies on the rise, now there are more options to bring your favorite characters to life. While the animated Ariel is a classic, why not change things up this year and channel Halle Bailey's Ariel from loved live-action Little Mermaid instead?

Walking around a party or the neighborhood with a tail isn't going to be easy, so I suggest opting for Ariel's human look instead. It's relatively simple to put together, too! All you need is a blue ruffled dress and a pink headband. For some extra fun, consider wearing a pair of fork -- I mean dinglehopper -- earrings!

LILLIWEEN Mermaid Dress Costume for Women 2023 Mermaid Cosplay Ariel Princess Party Halloween Outfit for $55.99 on Amazon

Kenz Laurenz Headbands Tie on Headband for Women Men Running Athletic Hair Head Band Elastic Sports Sweat Basketball Sweatband Stetchy Yoga Workout Sweatbands Adjustable Non-Slip Moisture Wicking for $8.98 on Amazon

Unique Fork Dangle Statement Earrings with Nickel Free Hooks, Dinglehopper Mirrored Acrylic Funny Weird Earrings for Chefs, Servers and Cosplay for $14.99 on Amazon

Since all these costumes are inspired by the biggest movies of 2023, there’s a chance you won’t be the only one representing these characters. But don’t let that stop you from having fun. If anything, you can create your own giant group of Barbies, Ariels, or even Bowsers! After all, Halloween is all about having fun, so go have fun and be safe!