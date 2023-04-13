Barbie Movie Fashion: Shop The Best Barbiecore Looks From The Margot Robbie Movie

I think it’s safe to assume that if you are a guy, gal or nonbinary pal who grew up playing with Barbies, you wanted to be a “Barbie girl in a Barbie world” at some point in your life. And if that’s true, you likely also spent lots of time trying to convince your parents to buy all the pink clothing you laid your eyes on. Now, with the Barbie movie being the talk of the town, and celebrities like Megan Fox bringing Barbiecore fashion to the forefront, pink has never been a hotter color. So, with the Barbie trailer taking the world by storm, we thought now would be the perfect time for a guide to all the best looks inspired by the Margot Robbie movie that hits theaters this summer.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie’s Pink Gingham Dress

Based on Barbie’s second teaser , it seems like Margot Robbie’s titular character wears a light pink gingham minidress during quite a bit of her time in Barbie Land. In the first full shot of Barbie we see that she’s rocking a cute baby pink gingham mini-dress, perfect for a beach day. She waves at all the other Barbies, and Kens and fends off a “beach off” in this outfit, and makes it clear that pink is her color. And you can make it yours too with this dress:

(opens in new tab) Lola May tie shoulder mini dress in pink gingham for $27 at ASOS (opens in new tab).

To add to the look, you can pick up a pastel gingham sunhat, and some fun espadrilles to complete the beachy Barbie look.

(opens in new tab) Boardmans gingham bucket hat with chain strap in purple for $9.70 at ASOS (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Liyuandian Womens Platform Espadrille Wedges Open Toe High Heel Sandals with Ankle Strap Buckle Up Shoes for $45.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ken’s Pink Jumpsuit And Rollerblades

At the very end of the trailer, we find out that Ryan Gosling’s Ken has snuck into Barbie’s car, and is going with her to the real world. Robbie’s character asks Gosling's Ken why he’s there, and he says he’s coming with her. She proceeds to roll her eyes and ask the important question: “Did you bring your rollerblades?” To which Ken says:

I literally go nowhere without them.

So, if you are looking for a functional pink outfit (Barbie ‘Bs’ not included), and some rad rollerblades to go along with it, look no further.

(opens in new tab) Ann Arbor T-shirt Co. Costume Jumpsuit for $34.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MICRO Skate MT Plus 2022 - Inline Skates for City, Freeride for $170 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie’s Sparkly Jumpsuit

If pink is the primary color of Barbie’s closet, sparkles has to be the secondary one. This gal is always ready for a party, and in our first look at Barbie, Robbie is rocking a super fun sequined jumpsuit at a possible '80s-inspired party. There really is nothing like wearing the sparkliest outfit possible to a fun party, and it looks like the titular character is doing exactly that in this sequence. Add a fun hairpiece, a red lip and some fun shoes into the mix, and this Barbie look will have you ready to say “come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

(opens in new tab) Women's Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit for $158.99 at Macys (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ken's Denim Vest

If you were doubting Ryan Gosling’s ability to bring the Ken-ergy , you clearly haven’t seen this trailer. Just like Robbie, the actor rocks a myriad of looks throughout the trailer, and if pink isn’t your color, Ken’s got you covered.

Throughout the trailer, he’s seen wearing pastels like many of the patrons of Barbie Land, but he also has an edgier look. If you are looking to pay homage to Barbie, but aren’t into the big bold colors, or are maybe just feeling a bit punk rock, this frayed denim vest is the perfect item to add to your wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Saukiee Men's Casual Lapel Denim Vest Jacket Vintage Slim Fit Sleeveless Ripped Jeans Vests for $26.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Women Of Barbie Land’s Pink Jumpsuits

I didn’t forget about the entire stellar cast of Barbie with this story. Every citizen of Barbie Land has an impeccable sense of style, and apparently, they all love a pink jumpsuit. It seems like the ladies of Barbie’s world have all come together to do something of importance (the trailer really doesn’t reveal anything), and it involves them all wearing these bright pink one-pieces.

These fits also look perfect for sneaking around, as the Barbies appear to be in this photo. So, if you are in need of a useful, bright and Barbie-tastic jumpsuit this one is perfect for you. Add some bright-pink or red sunglasses, and then you’ll be truly ready to join the Barbies on their adventures.

(opens in new tab) Tanner Utility Jumpsuit for $178 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Livhò Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women Clout Goggles Plastic Frame for $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ken And All The Other Kens’ Beach Outfits

Much like the Barbies who live in Barbie Land, the Kens who call this pink and plastic world home also have great fashion. In the same beach scene where we see Robbie’s gingham dress, we also meet a few of the Kens played by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and more, and they are all dressed in pastel two-piece matching beach sets.

While Gosling’s Ken opts for a pastel pink and mint green set, Liu goes for orange and green, while Gatwa is rocks an orange, green and pink number. Overall, when it comes to looking like a Ken as long as you have a pastel pair of shorts and a matching button-down, you’ll be ready to rock.

(opens in new tab) VATPAVE Mens Flamingo Hawaiian Sets Casual Short Sleeve Button Down Shirts Beach Outfits for $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Cornflower set (opens in new tab) made up of: ASOS DESIGN swim shorts in short length with blue vintage print for $26 and ASOS (opens in new tab) DESIGN relaxed shirt in blue vintage inspired print for $27 at ASOS (opens in new tab).