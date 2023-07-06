After Barbie Got Banned In Vietnam, A Warner Bros. Spokesperson Responded

Greta Gerwig 's Barbie has been generating significant buzz as a highly anticipated summer blockbuster. The Barbie trailer has captivated audiences with its hilarious scenes, while numerous celebrities have taken part in the viral Barbiecore trend . However, the 2023 new movie release has encountered a significant obstacle with its recent ban from screening in Vietnam , and for quite the specific reason. This is not an isolated incident, as previous movies like Dreamworks' Abominable and Sony's Uncharted have faced similar bans in the past. Now a representative for Warner Bros., the production company behind Barbie, has finally responded to the ban in Vietnam.

In a particular scene featuring Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon in her post-SNL gig as "Weird Barbie ," a controversial map takes center stage. The whimsical drawing seen above, which is filled with playful dolphins and a floating hashtag, caught the attention of Vietnam's cinema authorities, sparking their displeasure this week. The illustration portrays what some call the "nine-dash line," a contentious representation linked to China's territorial assertions in the South China Sea. However, according to a spokesperson from the studio, this interpretation is inaccurate. The representative clarified the situation in a statement given to Variety :

The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing. The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world.’ It was not intended to make any type of statement.

Vi Kien Thanh, the director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, made an announcement on Monday, stating that Vietnam has refused to grant a license for the film due to its inclusion of the "offending image of the nine-dash line." The ban on the flick resulted from a vote by the National Film Evaluation Council. This decision signifies Vietnam's resistance to China's territorial claims symbolized by the nine-dash line. Whether Vietnam will reconsider its position in light of Warner Bros.' response to the issue remains to be seen.

It is unclear if the ban imposed by Vietnam will have any effect on Barbie's success at the box office. However, it's quite unexpected that a lighthearted film inspired by a popular children's doll could generate geopolitical tensions. However, it's worth noting that the Margot Robbie-starring movie has also generated attention in other parts of the world. A French poster for the movie has garnered attention due to its risqué double meaning .