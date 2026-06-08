Bella Thorne Recounts Amityville: The Awakening Using CGI To Edit Out The Horror Movie’s Blood

Certain actors are known for their work in scary movies, and Bella Thorne has done plenty throughout her career. That includes her starring role in 2017's Amityville: The Awakening, which was connected to The Amityville Horror (aka one of the best horror movies of all time). While speaking with CinemaBlend, the 28 year-old actress she revealed how the powers that be actually used CGI to edit out blood in order to get it a lighter rating.

I had the chance to speak with Bella Thorne about her upcoming horror movie Find Your Friends, which will arrive soon for those with a Shudder subscription. As you an see in the video above, I asked if fake blood even affects her given how many scary movies she's done. She revealed that her Amityville movie ended up digitally removing its blood in the post-production.

I remember when I did Amityville Horror, we had so much blood and then the studio had said to get a PG rating, they had to cut all the blood out of the movie. And so they visual effects the blood off of me. And I kept thinking about all the times that my body was stuck to chairs and, stuck to anything fluffy, dirt. I never got dirt outta there. It was, it was for a long time stuck.

How wild is that? It sounds like being covered in fake blood isn't super pleasant, so the fact that Bella Thorne went through that process for Amityville: The Awakening just for it to be edited out with VFX was (understandably) frustrating. In the end the movie was given a PG-13, and is far less bloody than other entries in the longtime horror movie franchise.

As previously mentioned, Thorne has done plenty of gory roles throughout the years, including Assassin Nation and the Babysitter movies (the latter of which are streaming with a Netflix subscription). Later during our conversation she spoke more about her reaction to the blood being cut out, offering:

And I just kept thinking about, there was at one point there was blood and then I had an extension and they like moved my hair like this. And it actually, the blood, it's so sticky 'cause it's like sugar based. It actually ripped out the extension, so the hair was stuck to my boob. They had to change me and I just kept thinking, 'Man, you you, you removed all of it? all of it? Like, we went through all that for nothing?'

Filming movies is a notoriously grueling process, and adding in fake blood only makes things more uncomfortable. While Bella Thorne is happy to be drenched in the stuff when necessary, the fact that Amityville: The Awakening edited it out a plot twist she wasn't expecting. Having recently watched the movie myself, I can confirm that she's pretty blood free, apart from one cut on her forehead in the movie's third act.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Thorne returned to the world of thrillers with Find Your Friends, written and directed by filmmaker Izabel Pakzad. That movie follows a group of girlfriends who are on a small vacation to party together, and soon find themselves in danger against a group of violent locals. The ensemble cast includes Euphoria's Chloe Cherry, Helena Howard, Sophia Ali, and True Blood alum Chris Bauer.

Find You Friends will debut on Shudder June 12th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully she gets another bloody horror credit soon as well.