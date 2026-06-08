Bella Thorne Recounts Amityville: The Awakening Using CGI To Edit Out The Horror Movie’s Blood
What's a horror movie without gore?
Certain actors are known for their work in scary movies, and Bella Thorne has done plenty throughout her career. That includes her starring role in 2017's Amityville: The Awakening, which was connected to The Amityville Horror (aka one of the best horror movies of all time). While speaking with CinemaBlend, the 28 year-old actress she revealed how the powers that be actually used CGI to edit out blood in order to get it a lighter rating.
I had the chance to speak with Bella Thorne about her upcoming horror movie Find Your Friends, which will arrive soon for those with a Shudder subscription. As you an see in the video above, I asked if fake blood even affects her given how many scary movies she's done. She revealed that her Amityville movie ended up digitally removing its blood in the post-production.
How wild is that? It sounds like being covered in fake blood isn't super pleasant, so the fact that Bella Thorne went through that process for Amityville: The Awakening just for it to be edited out with VFX was (understandably) frustrating. In the end the movie was given a PG-13, and is far less bloody than other entries in the longtime horror movie franchise.
As previously mentioned, Thorne has done plenty of gory roles throughout the years, including Assassin Nation and the Babysitter movies (the latter of which are streaming with a Netflix subscription). Later during our conversation she spoke more about her reaction to the blood being cut out, offering:
Filming movies is a notoriously grueling process, and adding in fake blood only makes things more uncomfortable. While Bella Thorne is happy to be drenched in the stuff when necessary, the fact that Amityville: The Awakening edited it out a plot twist she wasn't expecting. Having recently watched the movie myself, I can confirm that she's pretty blood free, apart from one cut on her forehead in the movie's third act.
Thorne returned to the world of thrillers with Find Your Friends, written and directed by filmmaker Izabel Pakzad. That movie follows a group of girlfriends who are on a small vacation to party together, and soon find themselves in danger against a group of violent locals. The ensemble cast includes Euphoria's Chloe Cherry, Helena Howard, Sophia Ali, and True Blood alum Chris Bauer.
Find You Friends will debut on Shudder June 12th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully she gets another bloody horror credit soon as well.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.