Ratatouille 2 Isn't Happening. Here Are 5 Other Pixar Movies That Better Not Get A Sequel, Either

I know I don’t speak for everyone, but when director Brad Bird confirmed that we weren’t getting a sequel to Ratatouille, I think many of us gave a collective sigh of relief. That's because when looking back at every Pixar movie, I would say that Ratatouille is definitely in my top 5 favorite from the company. In fact, I’d consider Ratatouille a perfect movie. Not only that, but there are a few other Pixar films that I think better not get a sequel, either, and here’s why.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

WALL-E (2008)

Oh, and for those of you who haven’t heard the news yet, in an interview with Collider, Bird, who wrote and directed the classic Pixar film, said that he thinks Ratatouille’s story has already been told and that it doesn’t need a sequel, and amen, brother. Amen.

Do you want to know a Pixar movie that I thought would never get a sequel, but did? Inside Out. In fact, when it was revealed that we were getting a sequel, I definitely had mixed emotions, because I didn’t even know how you could MAKE a sequel to that movie. Upon seeing the box office sensation, I understood. Riley was growing up, and it only made sense that she would have stronger emotions when entering into her teenage years. In hindsight, a sequel to Inside Out almost seems like a foregone conclusion.

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I could definitely say the same for WALL-E. The story of the last robot on Earth getting swept away on an adventure to essentially save a plant, the film ends on a positive note in which humans return to a destroyed Earth and plant a tree. So, in theory, a sequel only seems natural, as we could see what Earth looks like in the aftermath years later.

But, not so fast, because a WALL-E 2 would totally devalue the themes of the original, which is to not lose the human connection, and to take care of the planet while we still can. WALL-E is not one of my favorite Pixar films, but I do think it has the strongest message out of any other movie in the company’s catalogue.