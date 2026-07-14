I Just Found Out How They Redid The Malcolm In The Middle House, And It Sounds Like An Insane Amount Of Work

The 2026 TV schedule has already included a surprising amount of reboots, revivals, and spinoffs, and we’re only halfway through the year. One of those revivals included Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. Streaming now with a Hulu subscription, the four-episode series brought back most of the Malcolm cast with even more chaos and surprises in tow. One surprise I just found out about was how the crew redid the original house, and it sounds like an insane amount of work.

Even though I am always on the fence about revivals and reboots, it’s always incredible seeing the same sets as if nothing ever changed. Between the exact layout, intricate details and more, you’d assume that said set was never torn down or that they had blueprints of the set and knew where everything should be. But in Malcolm in the Middle’s case, things were a bit more complicated. Bryan Cranston, who played Hal, did Variety’s Actors on Actors segment with Rhea Seehorn, where he talked about doing the revival. Seehorn asked him if they had to rebuild the sets in Life’s Still Unfair, and he got real about the house:

They had to rebuild the house. It’s the same house. But for some reason, there were no blueprints of the original house. So how they rebuilt it is by rewatching the episodes, freeze frame, take a picture, freeze frame, take a picture at that angle as people walk through one room or another. And they put all the pieces together, and then they redesigned the house from that. It was amazing.

I have heard about going the extra mile, but I can't imagine having to comb through who knows how many episodes just to make sure that the house is exact. It probably would have been easier to just build a whole new house set. But it wouldn’t be the same if Hal and Lois lived in a different house than the one on Malcolm in the Middle, which went through so much over the seven-season run.

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It’s astounding that no blueprints were saved, even with the show ending two decades ago. Of course, no one could have predicted that a revival would have happened, but you never know when you could need it. This definitely makes me appreciate Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair even more and the hardworking crew. Although now I’m curious if other revivals have to go through the same process.

(Image credit: Hulu)

As of now, it’s unknown if Malcolm in the Middle will get another revival. While nothing is set in stone, it’s possible the revival could launch a spinoff. Creator Linwood Boomer and executive producer Tracy Katsky Boomer previously shared that they think Keeley Karsten, who plays Malcolm’s daughter Leah, could hold her own with her own show. Four episodes was definitely not enough, but if more episodes happen hopefully they don’t have to rebuild the OG house again from scratch.

If anything, all that hard work definitely paid off.