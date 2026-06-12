Bella Thorne Breaks Down That ‘Hella Fun’ Prosthetic Penis Scene From Find Your Friends

Spoilers ahead for Find Your Friends.

Actress Bella Thorne has been a celebrity since her Disney days with Zendaya, and it's been fascinating to see where her career has gone as an adult. She's done horror movies like Amityville: The Awakening, and is back in the genre with Izabel Pakzad's Find Your Friends, which is available to stream now with a Shudder subscription. And the 28-year-old actress spoke to CinemaBlend about bringing the movie's wild prosthetic penis scene to life.

As you can see in the video above, I had the chance to speak with Find Your Friends' cast ahead of its release. I had to ask about its wild conclusion, which saw three characters tie up one of the villains and cut off his penis with a pair of scissors. I asked Thorne about bringing that sequence to life, and she was all smiles, telling me:

It was hella fun. I walked on set that day being like, 'You know, let's go ladies. We're cutting off a dick today.' Not every day you get to harshly, you know cut through a penis. And I'll tell you the amount of times I've heard in movies, and it's been about six movies that I've heard a character say to a woman, 'I'll cut your tits off.' And we never hear 'I'll cut your dick off.' And we did it baby. We were up in there.

After seeing the way the group of ladies in Find Your Friends were tormented by the movie's villains, it definitely felt like poetic justice that they were given their comeuppance in such a gnarly way. A penis being chopped off with scissors is a nightmare for most men like myself, but it ended Izabel Pakzad's new thriller with a serious bang.

As previously mentioned, Bella Thorne has been in a number of bloody and/or horror movies over the years, including titles like Assassination Nation and the Babysitter movies (the latter of which are streaming with a Netflix subscription). As such, she wanted to be especially present for her fellow actors in Find Your Friends' bloody finale. As she said:

It was lots of fun, as well as of course a difficult scene. But I think everyone brought a levity to that day. I just kind of did what I can do as an actor, which is of course not only do my job, but do my job on set, which is being there for the actors and whatever they're going through. Jake was tied up for hours. I've been tied up for hours on multiple projects, so I'm glad someone else gets to do it. I just sat with him between all the breaks and whatnot and kind of just didn't leave them, and was just chilling. And the really important part about acting is support, and when your actors can support one another and be there. So I felt good about it ultimately.

As tense and violent as Find Your Friends' big final action sequence was, the vibe was much lighter on set. Per Thorne, folks were trying to buoy the energy on set rather than being bogged down by the emotion and technical challenges. And for the Big Love alum, that meant being present for her co-star Jake Manley.

(Image credit: Shudder)

Movie shoots have notoriously grueling schedules, with scenes shot time and time again from a variety of angles. So since Manley's character had to be tied to a table before his penis is removed by the women, that meant he spent the day incapacitated. Luckily, Bella Thorne offered support by sitting with him during this process.

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In the end, that scene really delivers, including watching a faux penis being chopped off after the bad guys killed a few of the movie's heroes. And despite the high stakes, it's fun to hear how light things actually were when filming.

Find Your Friends is streaming now on Shudder as part of the 2026 movie release list. Bella Thorne stars in the movie alongside Euphoria's Chloe Cherry, Helena Howard, Zión Moreno, and Sophia Ali.