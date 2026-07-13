One Kardashians Rumor That's True And One That's False, According To Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is all about spilling the tea, and she’s welcomed several of the Kardashian-Jenner family members onto her podcast to divulge secrets, like the rumor that always upsets Kris Jenner and the rule Tristan Thompson won’t budge on with their kids. The tables were turned when Khloé visited the Call Her Daddy podcast though, as she revealed one rumor about her family that’s true and one that’s false.

The Good American boss got to the bottom of a couple of big Kardashian mysteries during an episode of Call Her Daddy, as Alex Cooper presented Khloé with things she’d read on the Internet and asked if they were true or false. Here’s what we found out:

The Rumor: Khloé Kardashian Facetuned Her Cat

Khloé says: False.

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The Kardashian sisters have had their share of Photoshop accusations, with Kim responsible for some hilarious photo fails and Khloé getting accused of some pretty heavy editing. Back in 2024, those accusations spread to the Russian Blue cat that Khloé got for her daughter True. Reddit users debated whether The Kardashians star might have forgotten to turn off the filter before posting the pics of Grey Kitty. However, not only does Khloé deny filtering the feline, she said it’s not even possible:

If somebody just wanted to check, you can’t do it. I tried, because I was like, I just need to know if you fucking can, because that’s insane if it lets you Face App an animal. And you can’t.

She actually tried it, but it didn't work! She added, jokingly:

I wish it did. Some cats need it.

Consider that one debunked, but we’ve got another Kardashian rumor headed our way.

The Rumor: Khloé And Her Sisters Are All Paid The Same For The Kardashians.

Khloé says: True.