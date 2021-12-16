Ben Affleck Responds To Backlash Over Conversation About His Alcoholism And Marriage To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck isn't happy with the way some have taken his recent comments out of context.
Earlier this week Ben Affleck made some headlines following an interview with Howard Stern where he spoke openly and honestly about his struggles with alcohol during his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner. His words drew attention because, when taken out of context, it seemed like he was blaming his ex-wife for his substance issues. Affleck has now responded to the backlash just to make it clear nothing could be further from the truth.
In an appearance last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night Ben Affleck spoke in very warm terms about his interview with Howard Stern. He talked about how it was nice to do something in depth and personal and he felt really good about the experience coming out of the interview, which made the media response to his statements all the more surprising. Affleck explained...
After talking so much about how he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner work together for their kids, Ben Affleck was clearly shocked to see headlines that implied he blamed his ex-wife for his alcoholism. This made little sense to him because the bulk of the interview had been about how well the family supported each other. Affleck continued…
While the actor did say his drinking would have likely gotten worse had he stayed married, that’s not really the same thing as blaming the marriage for the drinking. There were clearly problems in Ben Affleck’s life, but he made it clear he does not blame his ex-wife for his drinking. Just to be sure nobody could take it out of context, he made that unequivocal, saying …
Ben Affleck has been more than willing to be open and honest about his struggles and mistakes in his life. He takes responsibility for them here. He’s never been anything but supportive of Jennifer Garner.
