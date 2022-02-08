Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around
Bennifer 2.0 is in full swing, and JLO is reflecting on their first relationship.
For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the it couple of the early 2000’s, being affectionately named Bennifer. The pair recently reunited, which basically broke the internet. But the pair are still seemingly feeling the sting of all those headlines the first time around. JLO opened up about what it was like having her personal life ripped apart in the media, saying:
While fame is a dream for many, there’s definitely a downside to being a world famous pop singer and actress like Jennifer Lopez. And in the early 2000’s, she felt the weight of fame after countless folks out there took jabs at her relationship with Ben Affleck. I mean, there was an entire episode of South Park dedicated to her.
Jennifer Lopez’s comments come from a conversation with Rolling Stone to promote her new romantic comedy Marry Me. In many ways the movie mirrors her own personal life, focusing on a pop singer whose relationships end up dominating the news cycle. Others have made this connection, resulting in JLO fielding all sorts of questions about her relationship with Ben Affleck.
Later in that same interview, Jennifer Lopez went from the past to the present regarding Bennifer 2.0. The public is super curious to know details about how she reunited with Ben Affleck, but the famous couple are keeping some sense of privacy. As JLO put it,
Of course, trying to have some privacy is easier said than done for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Ever since the two have reunited, there has been a non-stop supply of paparazzi photos arriving online. We’ve seen the couple travel together, while also spending time together at home. Of course, the pair are super busy with myriad film projects, so there’s also a fair amount of time spent away from each other.
There were some rumors about the couple possibly getting engaged, so we’ll just have to see if this becomes a reality. Professionally they’re keeping busy, and JLO’s new movie Marry Me hits theaters February 11th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
