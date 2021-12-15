Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Ending His Marriage To Jennifer Garner And Why He Was Drinking At The Time

It’s been three years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner ended their marriage. At the time, the former couple was the center of constant rumors and tabloid stories. It was a lot for not only Garner and Affleck, but seemingly their three children as well. While fans were sad to see the couple break up, the dissolution of their marriage was years in the making, according to the Tender Bar star. The two-time Oscar winner was honest about how the ending of his marriage and his drinking problem was tied together.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s love story was the stuff of Hollywood legend as they met while working on 2003’s Daredevil. The former couple seemed happy with their idyllic off-screen life and Hollywood careers. While it was like that in the beginning, they had issues just like everyone else. The Justice League alum got candid the tension building between him and his ex on The Howard Stern Show (via Page Six) by saying:

We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking. Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.

Turning to the bottle was seemingly just a form of escapism for the Batman v Superman star. Unfortunately, fans witnessed how that escapism got out of control before Affleck got sober in 2018. In the same interview, Ben Affleck recalled him and Jennifer Garner suffering through their ill-fated marriage for a selfless reason.

I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.

After living in recovery for a few years, Affleck realized drinking daily wasn’t the answer to saving his marriage. Like many unsatisfied couples, the Good Will Hunting star and Garner appeared to be sticking it out for their children. He admitted the two stars tried working on their marriage before realizing their union wasn’t the best example for their three children. Before Ben Affleck spoke on their divorce, Jennifer Garner was honest about what leads to Hollywood marriages dissolving.

In the years since getting a divorce, Affleck and Garner have grown into being inspiring co-parents. The Way Back star has done nothing but heap praise on his ex-wife. The same could be said about Jennifer Garner’s words for Ben Affleck. Of course, the formerly married couple have moved on and found happiness in new relationships (and possible engagements).

After exposing the connection between his failed marriage and his alcoholism, Ben Affleck seemed to be in a better place with the Yes Day star as they continue to raise their three children. Besides co-parenting, both stars have been busy with their respective careers. But if you want to relive happier times, just admire their chemistry and dynamic in Daredevil currently available to rent on Prime Video.