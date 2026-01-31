What’s Ariana Grande And Robert De Niro’s Chemistry Like In Meet The Parents 4? Ben Stiller Shares His Take

When it comes to comedies being released as part of 2026 movie schedule, one of the most exciting titles is Focker-In-Law a.k.a the fourth Meet The Parents movie. The sequel will not only reunite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in their hilarious roles of Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes, respectively. Ariana Grande is now in the mix as the latest in-law-to-be. Per Stiller, Grande and De Niro together will be a particular highlight of the film.

Ben Stiller offered up some new details about the upcoming movie, which wrapped filming back in October. Check out what he had to say:

Bob is such a fun guy. He's so funny in life, and the great thing about him is he could be the most intense, scary person in the world, but he also could be the most fun, lovable guy in the world. That's what's so brilliant about him and his movies. He really always understood how to play the comedy. Watching him and her together — I can't really give away too much, but the connection between them in the film is pretty fun. And it plays into the dynamic of Greg Focker always kind of being stuck on the outside.

The 82-year-old actor is, of course, one of the most iconic Hollywood actors, who’s known for starring in acclaimed dramas like Taxi Driver and The Irishman. However, he's also proven to be a rather gifted comedic actor, particularly in the Meet The Parents movies. During his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stiller had a lot of sweet things to say about De Niro, but I'm particularly pumped that the Oscar winner is going to get some sweet screen time with Grande’s character.

Per what we know about Focker-In-Law, Stiller decided to make the sequel much because he’s now the age De Niro’s character was in the original 2000 film, and thought it would be fun to return to the franchise to see Greg Focker dealing with his own kid bringing home his future wife. While we’d expect Greg to have a similar reaction that Jack did to his son’s fiancée, it sounds like Jack and Grande’s character, Olivia, will get along just swimmingly.

It’s the perfect setup, isn’t it? Greg might think he can finally bond with his father-in-law on the very thing that brought them at odds years ago, but it sounds like him being “stuck on the outside” again will mean that Jack will be all in on Olivia.

Grande previously said being on Focker-In-Law was actually more physically taxing than the Wicked movies, because she plays a triathlete, who’s kind of obsessed with exercise. She teased that she spent all day “doing burpees and high knees with Robert De Niro.” The detail definitely seems to prove further that Jack and Olivia will be buddies if they are even working out together! I can’t wait to see this chemistry unfold on the big screen, as it sounds like it will be comedic gold.

Along with Grande joining the cast and the return of Stiller/De Niro, other returning cast members are Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo. Superman’s Skyler Gisondo will play Greg and Pam’s son, Henry Focker and Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco are also part of the cast. Rumors have also swirled about Barbra Streisand possibly returning as Greg’s mom, though that remains to be seen. In any case, fans can see Grande and De Niro chop it up on the big screen when Focker-In-Law hits theaters on November 25 later this year.