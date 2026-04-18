Turns Out, Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein’s Rom-Com Only Happened On One Big Condition

Jennifer Lopez has been quite busy as of late, and she's currently looking towards the release of her 2026 movie schedule entry. The starlet is headlining the upcoming Netflix movie Office Romance, which co-stars Brett Goldstein. On paper, I love the idea of Goldstein and Lopez together, and I can imagine any studio wanting to green-light such a film. As the "On the Floor" singer recently explained, though, if not for one big condition, the film wouldn't have happened.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM's BPM, Lopez chatted about her music and talk eventually turned to her new film. Lopez expressed excitement for the upcoming movie, which Goldstein co-wrote with Joe Kelly. As Lopez explained (via People), though, if not for one major -- and very necessary -- element, the movie wouldn't have happened at all:

They sent me the script and they were like, 'We wrote this for you. If you don't do it, we're not even making the movie.' But it was really funny and me and my partner — Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, my producing partner — really loved it. And we went, and we did it, and I'm so glad we did. I'm really excited for people to see it.

Goldstein previously revealed that the character of Jackie Cruz Office Romance was created specifically for Lopez. However, it's truly wild to hear that he and Joe Kelly were going to pull the plug on the entire project if JLo opted not to sign up for it. Of course, the pair could've searched for another actress, but they clearly knew who they wanted. Wit that, it's easy to imagine Kelly and Goldstein breathing a collective sigh of relief over Lopez deciding to join the production.

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Clearly, there was something about Lopez that just drew Goldstein in, making her his muse for this project. She’s obviously done plenty of romantic comedies throughout her career, so she certainly has demonstrated that this is well within her wheelhouse. Lopez has such a specific allure and chemistry with her co-stars, bringing both a sex-appeal and a vulnerability. I can’t wait to see how Goldstein plays with her existing persona, while also getting something unique out of her for this film.

Office Romance follows Lopez's Cruz, who is the CEO of a major company that falls in love with a new employee played by Goldstein, and the two have to keep the relationship a secret. One of the elements that drew Lopez in was the "raunchy" script and the romantic dynamic between the central characters.

Additionally, while the film is apparently structured like a classic romantic comedy, it has a lot more edge than the work Lopez has done in years past. With that, it presents a new challenge for the Maid in Manhattan star. Despite he busy start having back-to-back projects, it was a priority for her to make this latest film happen.

Based on everything being reported, it seems like Office Romance was well worth the commitment. Lopez revealed Goldstein was the best on-screen kiss she'd ever had, and Goldstein has also been complimentary, confessing to crushing on Lopez before shooting the movie with her.

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I'm personally excited to see how this flirty off-screen conversation translates to on-screen chemistry, and to see why Jennifer Lopez was the only possible candidate for this buzzy new rom-com. Brett Goldstein is an excellent writer, so I trust his sensibilities and have high hopes that we have an instant classic of a rom-com coming up.

Check out Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez in Office Romance when it becomes available with a Netflix subscription, starting on June 5, 2026.