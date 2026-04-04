I Didn't See Kim Kardashian Doing An 'Unapologetically R-Rated Female Comedy,' But Eva Longoria Says It's Gonna Be A 'Blast'

For the past couple of years, Kim Kardashian has been working her way into the acting business. Following her debut on American Horror Story: Delicate, she signed on as the star of another Ryan Murphy joint, All’s Fair, which has earned a second season despite being absolutely lambasted by critics. Given the dramatics of what we’ve seen from her so far, I wasn’t expecting her next move to be straight comedy — “unapologetically R-rated,” at that — but Eva Longoria has me hyped.

Kim Kardashian signed onto The Fifth Wheel as its star and producer back in November 2023, and at long last we finally have some details about the movie, which will be available with a Netflix subscription at a date yet to be determined. Eva Longoria provided an update on her sophomore directorial effort, telling People:

It’s so much fun. We just wrapped after three months of filming. We ended in Vegas. It was a dream job. First of all, it’s a big, unapologetically R-rated female comedy that feels modern and contemporary.

Kim Kardashian and her fellow fictional attorneys get pretty raunchy on All’s Fair, so it’s not too big of a surprise that the mom of four is fine with that hard R-rating on The Fifth Wheel. The comedy of it all may be more unexpected, because between the drama of her real life on The Kardashians and the projects we’ve seen her in thus far, we’re not exactly clocking the laughs-per-minute.

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However, between her Saturday Night Live monologue that roasted her family, her comedic timing at The Roast of Tom Brady (delivering zingers whilst getting booed, no less) and the way she can make fun of herself on social media, I feel pretty good about what they’re all cooking up. Eva Longoria is all in on her longtime pal, saying:

Kim is the anchor of the movie. We just had a blast. Kim and I have been friends for 25 years, and when I got the job, she said, ‘Oh, thank God Eva knows I’m funny.’ And she is — she’s so funny. I cannot wait for the world to see how great she is in this movie and hopefully spark more female comedies.

Eva Longoria called the project “really special” because of all of the women involved. Paula Pell and Janine Brito wrote the screenplay, and in addition to Kim Kardashian, The Fifth Wheel stars Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster.

The plot sees three high school best friends attempting to reconnect on a weekend trip to Las Vegas. When a hot outsider (Kim Kardashian) crashes the party, according to the logline, they’re forced to face the truth of their messy lives, bad decisions and unraveling friendships.

It sounds like there will be plenty of drama after all! We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the Netflix schedule for a premiere date, but in the meantime you can keep up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.