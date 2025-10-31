Ariana Grande Posted A Sweet BTS Photo Dump To Celebrate Wrapping Focker In-Law

There’s no doubt that Ariana Grande’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Wicked: For Good is something to be excited about. However, she’s got a 2026 movie release that’s got her meeting the family of Gaylord (Greg) Focker. That’s right, Focker In-Law has just wrapped production, and Grande’s got the sweet BTS photo dump to celebrate.

It’ll be nice to see the former Nickelodeon star go back to her comedy roots in Focker In-Law. Based on the Instagram photos she posted of their filming wrap-up, it looks like she had a great time with the fourth movie’s sensational cast:

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) A photo posted by on

There’s so much about Ariana Grande’s photo dump that I’m loving. First off, she’s clearly proud of partaking in her upcoming comedy, not only pointing at her character’s name on her dressing room door, but also by wearing attire that has Focker In-Law on the collar.

But the one photo that’s getting me emotional is the one of her and Ben Stiller hugging. He’s already giving me proud father-in-law vibes in the endearing black-and-white photo. I can’t wait to see the chemistry between the two stars as well as her and Robert De Niro.

There’s a good reason why the Meet the Parents films are some of Ben Stiller’s best movies . They deal with the cringy, yet relatable plot of meeting your in-laws for the first time. The first movie had Stiller’s character, Greg, meeting his girlfriend Pam’s parents, and then the second movie had everyone meet Greg’s parents. The third movie presented a new chapter in the Fockers' lives by having Greg and Pam be a wedded couple with twins.

However, the Focker fun isn’t over just yet. It may have taken 15 years for a fourth movie to be made , but it’s great timing, as Greg’s kids are the same age as him in the first movie. For Focker In-Law, the tables will turn, where Greg’s son (played by Superman’s Skyler Gisondo) will be introducing his family to his fiancée (Grande). The interesting premise has me wondering if Greg will be a better sport than his future father-in-law, Jack, was when they first met or exactly like him.

While we’ve got new faces to look forward to in the comedy franchise, it’ll be great to see the OG actors come back, like Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson and Blythe Danner. Even Barbra Streisand might come back if they pay her “a lot of money” this time. I have a feeling that Focker In-Law is sure to give fans the chaotic, laugh-out-loud family comedy that’s made the franchise as great as it's been.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Ariana Grande posted the great time she had on the set of Focker In-Law, I can’t wait to see how it all turns out on the big screen. You have the chance to see the long-awaited comedy yourself as it hits theaters on November 25, 2026.