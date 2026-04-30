JLo And Brett Goldstein Are Electric In The Office Romance Trailer, But Did It Just Give Away The Whole Movie?

Romantic comedies are a beloved genre in the film world, and there are few that do it quite as successful as Jennifer Lopez. Some of JLo's best movies are rom-coms, and she's got another one coming with Office Romance (which will be available with a Netflix subscription). Her chemistry with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is electric, but did this footage basically give away the entire movie?

It remains to be seen if Office Romance ends up being one of JLo's best rom-coms, but the above trailer is definitely compelling. The movie was written for Lopez, but I'm worried that the trailer revealed too much. After all, we saw as she and Goldstein met, fell for each other, and eventually the drama that'll presumably happen in act three. I mean, am I crazy here?

This trailer opens on Brett Goldstein's Daniel Blanchflower as he seemingly has his first day at an airline called AirCruz. He's warned about what a hardass the boss is aka Jennifer Lopez's character Jackie Cruz. She's teased to be a Miranda Priestly-esque character, but he seems smitten the minute they meet for the first time.

(Image credit: Netlflix)

We see as the pair start working together. And while Daniel clearly has an insta-crush, Jackie tries to keep things professional between the two of them. Try being the operative word, as feelings grow between the two until they eventually dance together in the Dominican Republic during a work trip. The dancing leads to kissing, and the titular Office Romance begins between the pair of coworkers.

While this is only a trailer I have to say that I'm impressed by how great the chemistry is between Lopez and Goldstein. It bursts off the screen, with their characters unable to keep their hands off each other in the office. Unfortunately, this ends up being a big part of the conflict that's revealed later in the clip.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eventually folks around the office notice that there's something between the pair, leading AirCruz's Board of Directors to call in JLo's Jackie for an emergency meeting. They threaten to throw her out of the company, with Daniel willing to lose his job in order to protect her (and their relationship).

While every romantic comedy needs to have conflict, I'm surprised by how much of the movie's plot was seemingly shown in the Office Romance trailer. These scenes will obviously be expanded and the narrative will go further than this limited footage, it feels like pretty much the entire movie's story has been revealed. So I hope there are some surprises when I eventually stream the title upon its release this summer.

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All will be revealed when Office Romance hits Netflix on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie release list. I personally can't wait to see Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's chemistry in full when streaming the forthcoming rom-com.