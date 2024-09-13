It's Cool Beyoncé's A House Of The Dragon Fan, But I'm More Obsessed With Her Pick For Best Movie This Year

You know, the last person I expected to comment on 2024’s movie releases and the 2024 TV schedule was Beyoncé, but here we are. As the pop star reflected on the release of Cowboy Carter, she also opened up about the entertainment she’s been enjoying this year. While I love that she’s also been watching House of the Dragon, what I’m truly obsessed with is the fact that Inside Out 2 is her favorite movie of the year.

During an email Q&A with Beyoncé, GQ asked her about “what is currently inspiring” her in “music and film.” Her response began with shoutouts for female musicians like Raye, Chloe x Halle and Reneé Rapp. However, in the end, she divulged that she’s a fan of “classics,” and that’s how her favorite watches of the year came up:

The truth is, I spend most of my time listening to the classics, like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and music from artists on the Stax label. I just watched that documentary. It’s so good! I highly recommend it. The best movie I’ve seen this year is Inside Out 2. I think it’s brilliant, and I’m currently watching House of the Dragon and The Chi.

There’s a lot to unpack there, however, I’m hyper-fixating on the fact that Beyoncé watches House of the Dragon and loves Inside Out 2, so let’s talk more about that.

(Image credit: HBO)

I Love That Beyoncé Is Watching House Of The Dragon

Like many of us, Beyoncé has been watching House of the Dragon, which is incredible, because if we want to talk about fierce queens, her and Rhaenyra Targaryen are toward the top of my list.

Knowing that she’s been watching now, I can’t help but wonder how she felt about the Game of Thrones connection in HOTD’s Season 2 finale , and I need to know if she was as peeved as many fans (myself included) were by the note the latest season ended on.

Is she anticipating Season 3 of House of the Dragon as much as I am? That’s never a question I’ve considered until right now. However, there’s something very fun about knowing Beyoncé is watching the same show many of us are. And that point was further amplified by her favorite movie of the year.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

However, I’m Obsessed With The Fact That She Loves Inside Out 2

Doing a tonal 180 here, Beyoncé’s favorite movie of the year so far is Inside Out 2.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you likely know, Inside Out 2 got great reviews , and it made over $1.6 billion at the box office worldwide. Many went to the theaters to see Riley and her emotions back on the big screen and were deeply moved by it. It sounds like the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was too.

I can picture her, Blue Ivy and her twins Rumi and Sir watching the film together, and it’s such a wholesome picture. It makes me wonder if she cried watching it. Did she feel secondhand embarrassment like I did? These are all questions that make me even more obsessed with the fact that she loved Inside Out 2.

In my mind, Beyoncé sits on top of such a high pedestal that it’s hard to imagine her doing and watching things that we all do. However, this little peek into what she’s been viewing this year reminded me that that’s not the case, and I absolutely adore the fact that she’s into projects like House of the Dragon and Inside Out 2.