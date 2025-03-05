'Certainly Wait For Bond Aftershave.' One Big Problem About Amazon Owning James Bond, According To 007 Author

News
By
published

We're bound to see a whole new side to the iconic spy.

Daniel Craig as Bond in No Time To Die
(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

With James Bond making a major transition right in front of our eyes, the world is wondering what will become of the franchise and the long-awaited Bond 26. The initial announcement about Amazon taking control of James Bond left fans unsure, and many questions still remain. Now, William Boyd, Ian Fleming’s successor in authoring the original 007 spy novels, has pointed out a glaring and likely inevitable issue as the property lands in its new home.

Just ahead of The Oscars' musical Bond tribute and in the weeks since the Amazon deal was made public, Boyd spoke with The Guardian about the future of the suave spy’s place at the mega streamer. He brought up a glaring and somewhat obvious addition to the franchise’s offerings as well, saying this about the potential to commodify everything about 007:

Certainly wait for Bond aftershave – and for the theme park and the dinner jackets. The new owners will have to commodify everything about their billion-dollar purchase, so there will be nightclubs and vodkas.

The Solo author isn’t wrong when he points this out about Amazon. Regularly, it expands far past what's on screen, and sells lots of merchandise around a property. For example, the show Daisy Jones and The Six had a swath of merch that went with it, including albums, a show-themed version of the novel and apparel. So, think of what they'll do with a property as big as James Bond...

Don't get me wrong, I know it's commonplace today for any studio to roll out as much merch as it can to level up a franchise - just look at what happened with Wicked. Some fans, like me, though, dread the thought of fan favorites, 007 included, offering a smattering of buyable items just for the franchise to make more money.

Basically, I agree with Boyd’s sentiments that we don’t need a Bond vodka, aftershave or nightclub–it takes away from the historic and heralded coolness of 007.

INTERESTED IN THE FUTURE OF JAMES BOND?

Daniel Craig looks up bittersweetly in No Time To Die.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Is James Bond In ‘Mortal Danger?’ What A Businessman Who Wants A Stake In Bond 26 As Amazon Keeps Movie On Ice Has To Say

The whole deal’s progression has been interesting to watch, and it makes me wonder if the number of 007 franchise vets retiring during this time is intentional. Ex-Bond's have even thrown their feelings into the transition discourse, including Timothy Dalton. While he highlighted and praised the franchise for remaining a British touchstone all these years, he isn't sure if it'll remain so. Along with it, he voiced his concern about Barbara Broccoli's departure.

However, even with all the internal changes and uncertainties surrounding 007's future, plenty of fans have big hopes for Bond’s new era with Amazon. Between the possibility of streamlining all available titles to one platform and being transparent about what's to come, there's plenty of potential. But, there are also many concerns, including the swath of 007 products that might be produced.

As a minimalistic fan of movies, though, including Bond, I hope Boyd isn't right about all of the potential commodifying elements that await us.

TOPICS
Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Toni Collette in Hereditary.

After Experiencing A Very Personal Loss, I Want To Talk About Toni Collette's Performance In Hereditary

David Arquette in Scream

David Arquette Has Been Cast In Scream 7, And I Need To Talk About Why I'm Both Stoked And Terrified
Tom Brady in Man in the Arena.

I Can't Stop Watching This Impressive Video Of Tom Brady Sprinting Side By Side At Age 22 And 46
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Brady in Man in the Arena.
I Can't Stop Watching This Impressive Video Of Tom Brady Sprinting Side By Side At Age 22 And 46
David Arquette in Scream
David Arquette Has Been Cast In Scream 7, And I Need To Talk About Why I'm Both Stoked And Terrified
glen powell on late night with seth meyers and billie bobby brown on the tonight show
Celebs Got Asked To Drink If They’d Appeared On Law And Order Recently, But NCIS Has Also Landed Big Stars Like Glen Powell And Millie Bobby Brown
Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Vin Diesel Opened Up About Everything He’s Been Working On Lately, And I’m Most Focused On The Marvel Claim He Made
Zoe Saldaña and Mikey Madison side-by-side photo.
A Murderer's Row Of Celebs Met Up At The Oscars, But This Moment Between Winners Zoë Saldaña And Mikey Madison Had Me In My Feels
Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, and Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Roasted His 'Lack Of Skills' Breakdancing On Wheel Of Fortune, And It's Giving Raygun Vibes
Jim Carrey&#039;s Ivo Robotnik looks over the shoulder of Jim Carrey&#039;s Gerald Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
I Streamed Sonic 3, And There's A Big Reason I Now Want A Grinch Sequel For Jim Carrey
Jesse Lee Soffer in FBI: International, Missy Peregrym in FBI, and Dylan McDermott in FBI: Most Wanted
CBS' FBI Franchise Just Got Hit With Huge Cancellation News, And Now I'm Waiting On Updates About The New Spinoff
Shane Gillis looking at the camera during the &quot;Coupla Beers&quot; sketch on SNL.
One Viral Shane Gillis Sketch On SNL Last Weekend Was Giving Fans John Candy Vibes, And Now I Can't Unsee It
From left to right: Taylor Swift looking over her shoulder during the Eras Tour and Deadpool sitting in a car in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Taylor Swift's Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo Never Happened, But That Doesn't Mean Her Marvel Rumors Are Over With