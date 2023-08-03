Billie Eilish Used Her Streaming Awards As Dishes To Feed Her Pitbull, And It's Such A Great Flex

At the age of 21, Billie Eilish just celebrated her sixth song reaching over a billion streams on Spotify recently with “Happier Than Ever.” The title track on her 2021 album is clearly a big hit, but I’m even more obsessed with the way the singer/songwriter decided to celebrate the honor. Eilish decided to repurpose her plaques as dog dishes for her precious pitbull, and it’s just too good of a flex.

Spotify apparently sends its artists fancy plaques to commemorate reaching one billion streams, and well… they actually look like metallic plates with a base to them if you lay them down. Check out Billie Eilish deciding to take the latest honor to turn the awards into fancy dishes for her pup, Shark:

This Instagram video from Spotify is honestly so cute! It sees Billie Eilish celebrating two years since Happier Than Ever was released and this new honor of one billion streams of the song “Happier Than Ever” on the streaming music site. She made the unique decision of taking this moment to pamper her pup with a variety of healthy vegan dishes out in her backyard.

In the video, it’s lovingly called “Shark’s Poolside Plaque Snack.” I love it because obviously Eilish is celebrating this massive honor commemorating so many people listening to her music. To turn around and turn the awards into dishes for her sweet doggie to me shows that no matter all the fame and glory she receives, she’s putting it all back into the things that make her happy and she loves.

The dishes were lentils, rice, beans, sweet potatoes, “pebbly things” and water. Those six ingredients were placed on all six of her billion stream plaques. Thus far, the artist has reached over one billion streams on Spotify for “lovely,” “when the party’s over,” “bad guy” “everything I wanted” and “ocean eyes” prior to “Happier Than Ever” joining the club.

Eilish has accomplished so much in her career at such a young age. After coming on to the scene with big hits as a teen, the artist has recently been dipping her toes quite a bit into the movie music world. This includes writing the James Bond theme for No Time To Die , which earned her and her brother/songwriting collaborator Finneas O’Connell an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022. The pair could next be up for their second Oscar for the song “What What I Made For?” in the Barbie movie , which has become a big hit in recent weeks.