Selena Gomez’s Throwback Audition Video Is So Adorable, But I Love Benny Blanco’s Comment Even More

News
published

I'm emotional.

Selena Gomez speaks on CBS, while Benny Blanco appears on Slopped
(Image credit: CBS/Benny Blanco)

Selena Gomez may be a billionaire and Emmy-nominated actress today, but that wasn't always the case. Of course, she's best known for her role as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place but, even before the series debuted, she was just known for Barney & Friends. Aside from that, like many other young actors, she went back and forth from audition to audition. Gomez just threw back to that time by sharing an adorable video from a reading, and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, dropped a lovely comment.

In honor of the couple's upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, Selena Gomez teased their new song on Instagram and dropped the caption, “We’re not getting any younger." The video that accompanied the song was a clip from when the actress auditioned for big wigs in the early aughts, during which she playfully did the iconic Disney Wand ID and discussed she wanted to get into her singing career and her acting career. No matter how many times I watch the following clip, I still get in my feels:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A photo posted by on

I've been a fan of the former child star since Wizards of Waverly Place premiered in 2007 and am now obsessed with Only Murders in the Building (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). So I'm happy knowing how far she’s come. It's so surreal to think the little girl in that video is not only a successful actress today but also a self-made mogul. I’m not the only one moved by the post, as Benny Blanco asked the perfect question in the comments:

Why does this make me so emotional?

Just when you think this celebrity couple couldn't be anymore adorable, something like this ends up making waves. Since this is part of their collaboration, this post probably didn't mark the first time Benny Blanco saw the clip. I'd personally love to know how he reacted upon his first viewing. Regardless, I love that he's so open about his feelings. I can only imagine how sweet it must be for the singer to see the love of his life at such a young age and feeling hopeful about the journey ahead.

What I also appreciate is when a major celebrity shows they haven't forgotten their roots, and Selena Gomez is certainly in that boat. Not only did she help produce Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (a spinoff, sequel series of the classic Disney show), but she occasionally discusses her tenure on the show fondly. As one of many ex-child stars still acting today, she's a shining example of how young actors can persevere with hard work. Today, Gomez still auditions (sometimes under a different name) and, while she now has notoriety, her work ethic doesn't seem to have wavered.

All in all, with their latest project, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez continue to be relationship goals. Here's hoping they continue to show each other support in varying ways. Also, I wouldn't mind it if Gomez shared a few more cool snippets from her early years as an actor.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
