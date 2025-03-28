A Hailey Bieber Fan Posted A Supportive Message About Navigating Haters, And She Responded In A Sweet Way

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to online hate, often finding herself the subject of criticism and gossip, whether that’s accusations of shading Selena Gomez or rumors of trouble in paradise with her husband Justin Bieber. While I’m sure she’s accustomed to blocking out much of that negativity, she seemed to really appreciate one fan’s kind words, showing her gratitude with a sweet response.

How A Fan Supported Hailey Bieber Amidst Negativity

When TikTok user isabellanikk posted her message to Hailey Bieber, there’s no way she could have known it would actually reach the model and influencer. She still wanted to take the time to tell her, though, that regardless of what she was dealing with parasocially, there are people who love and support her. In the video she said:

Hailey, I want you to know that for every person who has ever hated on you on the Internet, or will ever hate you, there are two persons who love you, I guarantee you. We all love you so much and you just maybe don’t hear it so much because hate is always louder than love on the internet, unfortunately, and we’re all a part of this problem.

While being a public figure naturally comes with some criticism, Hailey Bieber has clearly been affected by the haters in the past. In 2021 she appeared to be in tears as Justin Bieber comforted her on the red carpet as chants of “Selena!” came from the crowd, and she has said that she’s worked with a therapist to deal with online trolls.

In 2023, Selena Gomez even spoke out, telling her fans to stop sending Hailey Bieber death threats after the Rhode boss reached out to her.

The TikToker’s message continued:

I want you to know that you are so loved, you’re so appreciated, you’re such an icon, you’re so valued. We love you.

She closed by saying that she loved Hailey’s relationship with Justin Bieber, and she admires everything the influencer has to put up with to be with him. Her message must have struck a chord, because the video made its way to Hailey, and she responded.

Hailey Bieber Responded To The Fan’s Kind Words

The TikToker’s pleading with the algorithm to go viral and get her video to its intended recipient seems to have worked. A little over a day after the video was posted, isabellanikk received the following comment under the video from none other than Hailey Bieber:

You are so sweet and beautiful! Thank you ♥️

That must have been so amazing for the fan to know that not only did her message of love make it to Hailey Bieber, but that it touched her heart and inspired her to leave such a nice comment. I am totally here for that kind of positive reinforcement.

This year has seemingly been rough for the Biebers. The new parents tried to fight off breakup rumors for the past few months, with Justin drooling over a bikini-clad Hailey at New Year's, while Hailey threw some shade of her own. It’s all gotten to a point that Hailey is allegedly looking into taking legal action against those calling her a bully and a stalker.

It sounds like this message of positivity came at just the right time.