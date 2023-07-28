Blake Lively Is Living Her Best Summer Life In Gorgeous Red Bikini With Matching Sunglasses

Is it even summer if we don’t see bikini pics left and right? Well, we're deep in the middle of the sunshine season, and Blake Lively is proving once again how much of a fashion icon she is with a gorgeous matching bikini shot. The heart-shaped sunglasses are an especially nice touch.

Lively lives a busy life, between her successful career and having four kids with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and she doesn’t necessarily go on Instagram much to post fashion moments. But, whenever she does it’s absolutely inspired, and this bikini photo by Guy Aroch is giving vintage 1950s in the best way. Take a look:

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

The scarlet red two-piece bikini is a flattering number with high-waisted bottoms. It looks like Lively is posing by a pool with a yellow and white striped towel gracefully draped across her legs. She also glammed up the bikini moment with some styled pigtails and matching heart-shaped sunglasses that instantly reminded me of her friendship with Taylor Swift . It’s definitely reminiscent of the singer’s Red era, which Lively contributed to by directing the music video “I Bet You Think About Me” during the album’s Taylor’s Version re-release in 2021.

Going back to the post, Lively paired the photo with the caption “K now im gonna draw it with AI…” along with writing “uncanny” alongside some baby bottle emojis and heart eyes. It kind of seems to be a light jab on all the A.I. artwork people have been sharing on social media as of late.

Overall, it’s great to see the actress enjoying some time under the sun with the summer months here, and the matching red set is an added bonus.

Lively gave birth to her fourth child in February 2023. Initially, commenters took to the social media platform to question how the heck she has four children and that body. The actress tagged her personal trainer Don Saladino before deleting the comment section altogether on the post. Nothing wrong with posting a photo with the bliss of not being perceived!

Recently, Lively has been going all out to promote her beverage brand Betty Buzz , which expanded the line to include alcoholic beverages despite the actress not being a drinker herself. The Gossip Girl alum was also filming the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation It Ends With Us on location in New Jersey earlier this year before the WGA Writers Strike paused the production.

It Ends With Us is the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name where Lively will play the leading role of Lily Bloom. The film has received some backlash since the casting because the actress is over ten years older than her character in the book. However, the author has spoken out to share that she helped make the decision to age up the characters to tell the story more realistically.

The book adaptation is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2024. Once it comes out it will have been the actress’s first movie release in four years. How exciting! However, for now, I think it's time we all take a beat and soak in the sun like Blake Lively, and maybe get a pair of heart sunglasses too.