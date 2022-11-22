Ryan Reynolds Talks Baby No. 4 And How Blake And The Kids Are Feeling About The New Addition

Ever since there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. A number of these pairings are consistently making headlines, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively . That pair of A-listers have been growing their family over the years, and recently announced that they’re expecting their fourth child. Now Reynolds talks baby #4, and how Blake and the kids are feeling about the new addition.

Ryan Reynolds was recently honored at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards, in a room full of colleagues and peers. He caught up with ET on the carpet for the ceremony, where he was asked about the exciting news that he and Blake Lively are expecting their fourth child. She not-so-subtly confirmed this while rocking a baby bump on the red carpet, to the joy of the couple’s many fans. Reynolds spoke to the excitement with their growing family, saying:

We’re very excited. We’d have to be a moron to do this four times if we didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts but we’re very excited. [The girls] they’re in. They love it. They’re ready.

How sweet is that? It looks like the entire Reynolds/Lively family is eagerly anticipating the arrival of baby #4. Although the Deadpool icon admits his house is going to be a crazy one, especially considering how young all four of the kids will be at once. Indeed, their eldest is only 7 years old. But that hasn’t tempered the excitement around the little newcomer.

It really looks like Ryan Reynolds has it all. He’s recently been honored at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards, showing how much respect he has within the film industry. He’s been consistently putting out new movies, including his new musical opposite Will Ferrell, Spirited . And on top of all his career success, he’s also got a great home life and growing family. It’s good to be the Merc with the Mouth.

While the public loves celebrity couples, fans have been especially invested in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids, due to the couple’s close friendship with Taylor Swift . The recording artist even incorporated the names of the children into her acclaimed song “Betty.” We’ll just have to wait and see if their fourth child ends up getting the same treatment from the Grammy winning songwriter.

Aside from seeing just how happy Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear to be, fans are perhaps most invested in the future of the Deadpool franchise. While the first two movies were produced in quick succession, there’s already been years of waiting for the upcoming threequel. It remains to be seen how Wade Wilson will factor into the MCU, but the news of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine basically broke the internet .