Blake Lively Shared Her First Post Since It Ends With Us BTS Drama: 'No Shirt. No Hairbrush. No Problem.'

The 2024 movie schedule release It Ends with Us has gained plenty of attention – but not simply because of its content. All the while, there’s reportedly been a feud between the film’s lead actress and producer, Blake Lively, and its director, Justin Baldoni. Neither of them have publicly confirmed that there was any sort of conflict between them, though the rumor mill has churned in the interim. Lively has remained mum altogether amid personal backlash that she’s faced. Now, she’s shared her first full Instagram post since the BTS drama.

What Did Blake Lively Post On Social Media?

Blake Lively’s IG update was a plug for her Blake Brown Beauty line and specifically advertised the brand’s All-In-wONEder potion. The post included several photos of the actress herself, who was sporting only blue jeans and a brown jacket while holding the potion. Via her caption, she also made an on-brand joke, with which she poked fun at her own attire and messy hairstyle. You can check out her post down below:

That’s certainly a striking look, and it’s quite a way to mark one’s first regular Instagram post in a little while. Aside from that, the 37-year-old mother of four also took to her IG story to promote the product. It was there that she also shared one of the photos from the post above along with a brief message:

No shirt. No hairbrush. No problem.

All in all, the A Simple Favor star seems to be going all in on not only this Blake Brown Beauty product but her look as well. Fans seem to be here for the main Instagram post as well, given that, as of this writing, it’s amassed more than 770,000 likes. I can’t say for sure whether that would indicate that fans have missed Ms. Lively’s regular content over the past month or so. Nevertheless, that’s a serious amount of social media engagement to receive on the heels of the alleged feud surrounding her latest film.

What Happened With The Alleged It Ends With Us Feud?

Back in August, amid the It Ends with Us press tour, fans began to notice that Justin Baldoni – who was also one of the film’s co-leads – was conducting interviews separately from the rest of the cast. Around that time, it was rumored that there was conflict between Baldoni and Blake Lively, due to the latter reportedly commissioning an alternate cut of the film during the post-production process. Lively also discussed on-set disagreements, though she didn’t specifically mention Baldoni by name.

At the same time, old interviews of Blake Lively resurfaced, and some fans chastised her for giving what they believed to be inappropriate responses to the questions posed by the interviewers. Subsequently, an insider alleged that Lively was surprised by the drama and backlash that had resulted from the new movie. The source also claimed that the less-than-positive buzz made for an uncomfortable experience for the Shallows star during the press tour.

It’s hard to say whether this Instagram post signifies the Gossip Girl alum’s intention to return to regularly updating her account. Ultimately, the public at large will just have to wait and see on that as well as whether further developments from the supposed feud will emerge.

It Ends with Us is currently available to own on VOD — a release that Justin Baldoni celebrated. The film will also be available on DVD and Blu-ray on November 5, 2024.