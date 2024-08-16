Another Blake Lively Interview Goes Viral After Alleged It Ends With Us Brouhaha, But This Time Fans Are Divided

While It Ends With Us' premiere on the 2024 movie schedule was met with box office success and mixed-to-positive reviews, the alleged rift between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is the primary point of conversation. Now, old interviews of the actress are resurfacing, and they have left folks debating her behavior in them.

Amid All The It Ends With Us Drama, An Old Interview Of Blake Lively Went Viral

In the mix of all the behind-the-scenes alleged drama between It Ends With Us star and producer Blake Lively and the film’s director and star Justin Baldoni, old interviews of the Gossip Girl alum are starting to resurface. While the primary points of drama surround there apparently being two cuts of the movie as well as creative rifts between the two, now, Lively’s behavior in old interviews is being criticized.

People are having negative reactions to clips of the actress promoting her older movies, specifically one from Kjersti Flaa . In the video that the journalist uploaded on August 10 that’s titled “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job,” the actress and Parker Posey were promoting 2016’s Cafe Society.

At the time, Lively had recently confirmed she was pregnant, and the reporter said “Congrats on your little bump.” In response the actress said “Congrats on your little bump,” and then the two actresses joked about Posey’s “lovely lady lumps,” as Lively put it. After that Flaa asked about the fashion in the film, and Lively responded by questioning if “they would ask the men about the clothes.” In the summary of the video, Flaa wrote:

Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?

The interview has over 1.7 million views, and Lively is being criticized for how she spoke to the reporter, with highly liked comments saying:

I’m more offended that they’re basically ignoring the interviewer and practically having a side conversation just the two of them. -@christydadamo7699

Getting offended by a question about clothes is so disrespectful to the costume designers, sewists and stylists who worked so hard to make those clothes. Ironically, she claims to love fashion. -@gem3778

Now, another old interview of the actress is starting to go viral, but fans are a bit more divided on it.

Now, Another Interview Of The Actress Is Going Viral, And Fans Have Divided Thoughts

After that video made the rounds, a TikTok by Anna Bash about a DP/30 interview Livley did in 2017 about All I See Is You started to go viral. In the clip, Lively was asked if she “feels free now to try everything.” She then made a wide-eyed look, laughed, and said “What does that mean?” After that, the journalist continued to try and pose his question, and she looked at him and said “Did you see the movie?” which was followed by “We’re gonna give you a pop quiz at the end.”

In Bash’s commentary, she said that this was another example of the A Simple Favor actress “terrorizing a person trying to do their job.” She went on to say that the “signs were always there” that Lively wasn’t being authentic. Then, she criticized the actress for how she used her platform to promote the release of It Ends With Us . This, along with the alleged BTS drama, points the finger at Lively , and a lot of people have strong opinions about that.

Many in the comments agreed with the TikTok, writing:

Why are celebs like that? Like it’s their job to interview u?? Not cuz they want to 😭 -Hollss

How did this fly under the radar for so long?! -Marilyn

why do I get "if I'm having a bad day, everyone is having a bad day" from her in these interviews.. -Priscilla Sanchez

However, there are some who aren’t buying into all this, and they were questioning if Lively was really rude in this interview. Here are some of them:

REACHING. This hate is so forced. -Elev4n the Catalysst

I don’t see any rudeness here ?? Maybe I’m missing something -StephBrown

Do you feel free to try everything…what kind of question is that? -melissaimpson609

As you can see by the mixed reactions to this latest resurfaced interview, there are different interpretations of it, and it’s hard to tell who is right and who is wrong.

What it has undoubtedly done is added to the ongoing alleged It Ends With Us drama regarding behind-the-scenes disagreements its stars supposedly had.

Despite It Ends With Us ’ fairly positive reviews , the supposed rift between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken the front seat in terms of the discourse surrounding the film. There's also been a lot of discussion about them not taking photos together at the premiere, how they apparently behaved on set, and how they've used their platforms to promote the movie and its message about domestic violence differently.

At the moment, neither Lively nor Baldoni have addressed the supposed drama directly. If that changes, and as this ongoing viral conversation about the alleged brouhaha between them and old interviews of the actress continues, we’ll keep you posted.