Blumhouse’s Wolfman Reboot Director Explains How The Film Compares To His Invisible Man Remake, And I’m Intrigued

Horror fans are gearing up for one of the most exciting upcoming 2025 movie releases as director Leigh Whannell brings his highly anticipated upcoming Wolfman reboot to life under Blumhouse Productions. With Leigh having previously breathed new life into The Invisible Man, a character rooted in Universal’s classic monster legacy, many are eager to see how he will approach the iconic lycanthrope. His remake of The Invisible Man was well received and quickly became a standout among the best horror movies of the 2020s, praised for its modern twist on the psychological thriller. Now, fans are wondering if Wolfman will follow suit and reinvent another iconic character.

Whannell’s recent interview with Empire Magazine sheds light on his approach, signaling that the Wolfman reboot won’t simply be a rehash of past werewolf stories. Instead of relying on nostalgia like other modern remakes, the actor-turned-filmmaker is taking a fresh, innovative direction with this classic monster tale. He told the publication:

I think of it as a companion piece to The Invisible Man. I didn’t want this film to be a nostalgic or a retro Wolf Man film in any way. … [I was] actually writing down in my notepad everything that’s been done, and then saying, ‘Okay, that’s the list of what not to do.’ I’m hoping that you go in and say, ‘Oh wow, I haven’t seen that werewolf movie before,’ when the lights come up.

The director's comments about rejecting traditional tropes and breaking new ground got my purist senses tingling, and not in the best way at first. But honestly, given the Insidious star’s track record as a filmmaker, I think it’s worth giving the guy a shot. He’s already proven he knows how to breathe new life into classic horror, so why not let him work his magic on Wolfman?

Whannell’s modern, boundary-pushing vision for this legendary monster sets it apart from the typical horror reboots we’re used to. His work on The Invisible Man showed how he can twist an old-school story into something fresh, terrifying, and totally relevant. Now, it looks like he’s ready to work that same magic on the werewolf mythos. Instead of repeating the same old formula, he’s committed to delivering something unique, making the upcoming Blumhouse movie a strong contender to shake up the Universal Monsters lineup.

In the same interview, the Upgrade creator also touched on how his approach to filmmaking has evolved with each new project. He continued:

Upgrade was more sci-fi action. I was watching a lot of domestic thrillers when I wrote The Invisible Man, because I love that genre. [Wolf Man] is me saying, ‘I just wanted to make something that is straight-up, pure horror.’

This shift in focus is exciting as it marks a return to the roots of fear and tension without the influence of other genres. The upcoming take on everyone’s favorite werewolf promises to explore deeper, more terrifying themes than the Saw actor’s previous work, pushing audiences into new territory and adding a fresh spin to a well-worn mythology. However, I have to admit, after seeing the trailer, I wish the original plan had panned out . The original Ryan Gosling attached Wolf Man pitch really excited me, but I’m ready to give this version a shot.

With The Insidious: Chapter 3 helmer’s proven track record in modernizing classic horror characters and his fresh take on werewolf lore, the excitement surrounding Wolfman continues to build. His approach to crafting a “pure horror” experience should make it a standout entry in what’s sure to be a banner year for the genre.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors