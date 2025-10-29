Kyle Mooney Apologizes For Using AI In The Music Video For His Anti-Tech Song

There’s no question about it, AI is continuing to take root in every aspect of our society. From ChatGPT answering personal and professional questions, to Hollywood (and its fans) freaking out over ‘actress’ Tilly Norwood , artificial intelligence has caused quite a stir. The latest hiccup to occur in the wide-ranging discourse is Saturday Night Live alumnus Kyle Mooney. After using the modern tool to create a video for a song denouncing general tech advancement, he’s apologizing.

As one of the four to exit after SNL Season 47 , Mooney had already made a name for himself in the comedy world. Regularly known for his cringe-worthy antics and odd-man-out humor, he loves to blur social lines. His latest foray, an album entitled The Real Me, is par for the course, though he claims it to be the antithesis.

That’s where the track “Digital Society” from this project and its AI-riddled video comes into play. While the single talks about how much screens have altered our every day, it’s an entirely artificial edit. He followed up the initial ‘viral’ debut with an apology post warning of the new advancement and the potential dangers associated with it:

This is the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to write. As most of you know, I am currently going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. My latest video for the song “Digital Society” uses a new technology that poses serious issues, and I just want to say - I’m sorry.

Whether or not this is fodder that rivals Kyle Mooney’s best sketches is hard to say. Discerning his gags can be a little tricky if you haven’t been up on his comedic ways in the past. Regardless of where you stand, plenty of people across the web are rumbling about it.

The Y2K creator then relayed more details about artificial intelligence and how his friend Riley convinced him to use the medium. And after utilizing it, Mooney admitted that he feels bad that opted for it even though the song is to guide people away from big tech technologies. He then shared that he'd rather make songs akin to his “ Blue Car ” and “ Kid on the Range ,” though he’ll keep the AI video up as a reminder to all:

I have decided that I’m going to keep the Digital Society video online, as an example of what not to do, and I would encourage you to share Riley’s video with your friends and family, along with better better videos I did by myself, so they can see the difference between right and wrong. The more viral these videos are, the more we’ll finally understand about the dangers of using technology Riley uses.

After his closing sentiment regarding the lessons we can all learn, Kyle Mooney closed by stating he’ll do better and is always open for critiques. As a Mooney fan, it’s hard for me to read this in any other light than a goofy bit, especially after he and Beck Bennett joined ranks with great Hollywood-hosted podcasters by talking about nothing.

Even though we may never know if this is a joke, I’d just like to know who Riley is, at least. In the meantime, check out the full post yourself, and the picture of him with a baby and an I Voted sticker:

A post shared by Kyle M (@kylemooney)

Hopefully there are some questions answered here for you if you aren’t a part of the fandom. If you’re just more confused now, sorry! Wherever you stand, the Brigsby Bear actor certainly knows how to run with an idea. Earlier this year we saw Mooney on the 2025 TV schedule during the big SNL anniversary show collaborating with current stars and other alumni.