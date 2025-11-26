Glen Powell Is Making An R-Rated Teen Comedy, And I'm Losing It Over The Title

Glen Powell may be coming off the disappointing box office returns for the latest of the Stephen King movies , The Running Man, but the actor/producer is getting right back up and back to work with a new project. This time, the leading man is turning to make the next hilarious teen-driven raunchy comedy, and the amazing title says it all.

The movie is called The Fuckboat, and per an exclusive from Variety it seeks to embody other movies of its genre, like Risky Business and Easy A. It’s not only being produced by Powell, but Paramount Pictures is involved after working with the actor on The Running Man and Top Gun: Maverick.

You have to wonder if the movie will be able to keep its original title, be rebranded as F**kboat or receive a completely new title down the line. As is, it definitely pulls you in, doesn’t it? Is it about a literal boat, or is the title referring to the more metaphorical “boat full of fucks.” I cannot wait for the day we learn more information about this. Powell wasn’t named as a cast member, but I'd be surprised if he didn’t have a role.

For the time being, no details have been provided revolving around what the movie will be about, other than it being “high concept” and comparing it to those other teen comedies. The script was written by Caroline Glenn and Sean Doherty, who are college friends, but hadn't been able to write a movie together prior to this.

Per the report, the script was acquired “in a competitive deal,” and Powell helped finalize the script once his production company Barnstorm bought it. Keep in mind, the actor just launched his company earlier this year! Powell has produced projects before from Hit Man to Chad Powers or his documentary The Blue Angels. Coming up, he’s been building his profile with even more projects on his plate.

In March, Powell signed up to be in one of the upcoming book adaptations , The Natural Order, which is a science fiction novel by Matt Aldrich alongside Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. In April, it was reported that Powell and Judd Apatow are writing a comedy script together for Universal. And over the summer, it was announced he’s doing a firefighter movie with legendary director Ron Howard.

But that’s not all! Powell is also appearing in a couple 2026 movies . He’s the star of A24’s How To Make A Killing coming February, as well as the J.J. Abrams-produced movie Ghostwriter , which also stars Jenna Ortega. When CinemaBlend spoke to Powell about his busy career, he said he wasn’t looking to take a break anytime soon , and now that he’s signed on for this next movie already, he’s certainly walking the walk.