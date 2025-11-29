Shrek 5’s Marcello Hernández Shared Some Wild Photos And Video After Being Cast, And Stars And Fans Are Loving It

Marcello Hernández may have been hired at SNL at a really young age, but he’s been absolutely killing it. From his “Weekend Update” appearances to playing ladies' man Domingo, the Miami native is truly a standout on the sketch comedy show. Now, Hernández will be taking his acting skills up a notch, as he's voicing one of Shrek’s sons in Shrek 5, and fans and stars are loving his celebratory photos and video.

What's known about the long-awaited Shrek 5 is that we’ll see Shrek and Fiona’s triplets as teenagers. I was surprised enough over Zendaya being cast as their daughter Felicia. However, I was hyped when it was announced at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo would voice Fergus and Farkle, respectively. In his signature comedic fashion, Hernández took to Instagram to share some hilarious photos and video of himself in character. Check it out:

A post shared by Marcello Hernández (@marcellohdz) A photo posted by on

This is one of the most hilarious posts I've seen in a while! Although, the stand-up comic does know he’s just voicing one of Shrek’s sons, right? Well, I can’t hold Hernández’s dedication against him. He’s already partying it up, sporting green skin, a wig trumpet-shaped ears, and a hooded top fit for the swamp life.

If there were a fairy tale world with its own version of GQ, I think the Happy Gilmore 2 actor has the model poses down pat with his smolder, shades and cute wink at the camera. They say it's not easy being green, but the talented actor proves he can exude star power with that shade.

From what I can tell, I'm not the only one who's impressed with Marcello Hernández’s post. A bunch of celebrities have chimed in with their praises for the Shrek 5 actor’s hilarious celebratory casting pics:

The ayes have it! Marcello Hernández seems to be living for his new “brogre” role. This only makes me all the more excited about the kind of energy he's bringing to the role from the voiceover booth. Fans have also expressed their sweet reactions to Hernández’s hilarious post, which is apparently making them psyched for the highly anticipated sequel, too:

Instagram users are right in that green is the perfect color for Marcello Hernández. Considering just how iconic this particular DreamWorks franchise is, it's honestly not surprising at all just how excited the actor is.

Marcello Hernández’s hilarious posts and video of himself as Shrek and Fiona’s son are a testament to his devotion to the role and franchise. With fans and celebrities not being shy about sending high praise to the comedic actor already, I have a feeling Hernández could help bring in a new fan base to the already popular franchise.

Make sure to hear Marcello Hernández's performance in Shrek 5, which opens in theaters on June 30, 2027. Until then, the first three Shrek movies are streaming now on your Peacock subscription, with the fourth installment now free on Tubi.