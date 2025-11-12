As Ariana Grande Revealed How She Helped Bowen Yang Do Wicked And SNL At The Same Time, She Did A Lorne Michaels Impression That I Can't Get Over

As it comes as no surprise, fan favorite, Bowen Yang returned as one of the featured cast members of Saturday Night Live Season 51 . But long before his present return to Studio 8H, Ariana Grande requested that the funnyman sign onto Wicked back in 2023. Now the two are shedding light on how the initial ask went down, and surprisingly, the retelling features Grande’s killer impression of Lorne Michaels.

After the first press tour, the story surfaced of the NBC icon okaying Yang’s schedule on the condition that he continued work at SNL while filming Wicked. It shocked many, and the SNL star even looked tired recalling that time frame in his life. Now, with the release of Wicked: For Good just around the corner, the second press tour’s getting into full swing.

That’s where part two of this story comes in, and the impersonation, during Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test interview. After the Nora From Queens alum revealed he was likely not going to be in the John M. Chu blockbuster, the “thank u, next” singer stepped up. Here’s her side of the story with the showrunner, complete with the A+ voice:

I know that everyone in Hollywood more or less can at least attempt a Lorne Michaels take, but hers is honestly so good! Part of me wishes that she did that when hosting, but Grande believing in the Domingo sketch is enough here. Regardless, I’m endlessly impressed by the Eternal Sunshine artist’s ability to perform, and Yang being seemingly shocked with delight heightens the feeling.

Aside from the humorous impression, Ariana Grande asking about her friend’s chances of signing on as Pfannee was very sweet and smart. The Wedding Banquet star fully delivered as one of Glinda’s haughty besties and will continue to be in demand. Yang’s stardom is undeniable and makes sense why the formal conversation went on between the singer and the comedy vet. After the rehashing, Grande said how thankful and appreciative she is of Michaels:

And we did. That’s what he really said. I mean, he’s got a point…But I love him and I’m so, so, so grateful.

Don’t you just love a BTS look with a happy ending that benefited everyone? I do, and I’m glad to know that all of the stars who had hectic Wicked timetables are through them, though Yang did pull a sequel of sorts after catching a redeye from SNL to the Oscars . Let’s just hope the press tour for the 2025 movie schedule sequel doesn’t elicit too much commuting woes for anyone.

If they do though, here’s hoping another spot-on, surprising impression by Ariana Grande follows soon after! In the meantime, this solid (and Michaels one) she did for Yang to juggle both Wicked and SNL certainly fits the bill.

