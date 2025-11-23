Jimmy Fallon Asked Miles Teller Why He Keeps Adding 'Pressure' By Appearing In SNL Cold Opens, And I Can Get Behind His Answer
As a superfan, I get it.
For most Saturday Night Live hosts, their performance officially starts with the monologue. The show typically begins ten minutes or so earlier with a cold open (a term Lorne Michaels says he invented) that’s often about politics or some super timely news event, but more often than not, that intro is exclusively done by cast members. Now and again, however, the host will find their way into the sketch, as Miles Teller has now demonstrated multiple times.
Following his recent SNL hosting gig, Teller appeared on The Tonight Show and not surprisingly, longtime cast member turned late night talking head Jimmy Fallon wanted to chat about it. In fact, it was the first thing he brought up, and the topic quickly turned to those cold opens. Teller has hosted the show twice and appeared in the cold open both times. Fallon asked why he’d want to take on the extra pressure, and I can definitely get behind his answer…
I too am an SNL lifer. I grew up watching the show every week and pounding reruns like it was my job on Comedy Central. Hosting the show would be a dream, but there’s something about saying “Live from New York” that’s such an individual moment.
So many beloved cast members have gotten the chance to do it at some point. You can look back at a list of famous comedians over the last five decades, and there’s a strong chance whatever person you’re talking about will have said it at some point. You can watch Teller do it in his sketch below…
You can never guarantee future SNL hosting appearances, but it would be a surprise not to see Teller back at some point. He’s already hosted the show twice to positive reviews, and his career continues to soar, as he’s currently earning raves for his performance in A24’s acclaimed Eternity. He’s not even forty and likely has a very lengthy career ahead of him. I’d bet good money that career will intersect with SNL again at some point, especially considering how open he is about loving the show and wanting to be on it.
As for the show itself, it’s currently on a bit of a holiday hiatus, but it’ll return for three more episodes in the lead-up to Christmas that will include some fun guest hosts. We’ll have to wait and see if any of them get the chance to appear in the cold open.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
